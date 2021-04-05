Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

'Unreal', 'World class' – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans heap praise on 31-year-old following Cardiff win

Published

9 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday recorded their biggest win of the season this evening, defeating Cardiff City 5-0 at Hillsborough.

It was Julian Borner who sent the Owls on their way to a massive three points, with the defender heading in from Barry Bannan’s corner.

Callum Paterson added a second, before Adam Reach found the net with an excellent free-kick before half-time.

There was time for Jordan Rhodes to add to his tally for the season and score a fourth goal for the Owls, finishing from close-range following Paterson’s assist.

Reach added a fifth for Wednesday, rounding off an excellent afternoon which puts them six points adrift of safety.

Rhodes has scored four goals in his last five games for Wednesday, and he’s proving to be a key player their bid for survival under Darren Moore.

It wasn’t just his goal, but his overall performance this evening was superb, leading the line and inspiring the Owls to victory.

Here’s how fans reacted to his performance…


