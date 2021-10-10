‘Unreal work rate’, ‘Class act’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to display from 22-year-old in Bolton Wanderers win

A number of Sheffield Wednesday supporters were full of praise for the performance of Jaden Brown after the Owls secured a vital 1-0 win at home to Bolton Wanderers.

Darren Moore’s side went into the game under pressure to get back to winning ways after they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Oxford United last time out in the league at Hillsborough.

The decision by Moore was made to switch to a 3-4-1-2 formation and that was a move that paid off for Sheffield Wednesday.

It enabled them to record a much-needed clean sheet whilst also finding the crucial moment of quality in the final third through Lee Gregory.

Brown was restored to the starting line-up by Moore in a left-wing-back role and the 22-year-old managed to deliver an impressive performance on his return to the side.

In total, Brown managed to make two tackles, two interceptions and one clearance, while he was also involved heavily in the build-up for the Owls with him having 42 touches of the ball throughout the 74 minutes that he was on the field.

The 22-year-old’s performance put down a marker to Moore and potentially suggests that now the left-back, or left-wing-back role in the squad needs to be his to lose now ahead of Marvin Johnson.

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans were keen to praise Brown for his performance on Twitter, after he had posted on his personal account celebrating the Owls’ victory.

3 points 🤩 — JB (@jadenbrown89) October 9, 2021

Here, we take a look at the best reactions on social media…

Great game today — Debbie 🦋🦉 (@DeborahTaylor3) October 9, 2021

Had another great game⭐️ — joshswfc (@joshswfc4) October 9, 2021

Very good again today, fully committed and unreal work rate. Keep it up — Adam Milner (@adamtmilner) October 9, 2021

You played well today. How it's took this long for you to be played at LB/Wing back i don't know. — SwfcFan (@SwfcFan12) October 9, 2021

Why you don't start every game I'll never know. Class act. — Æ 🇬🇧 (@_ae19_) October 9, 2021

First trip back to Hillsborough since before the pandemic so that was great, still a team very much finding it’s feet but hopefully performances will really pick up coming up to Christmas, thought brown and Gregory were great, onwards and upwards hopefully #swfc — Kane Woodman (@kwoodman) October 9, 2021

Brown shown he has to start LB every week. What does Theo have to do for a start? 😂 #swfc — Dan Kitson (@dankitson2003) October 9, 2021