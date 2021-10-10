Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Unreal work rate’, ‘Class act’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to display from 22-year-old in Bolton Wanderers win

Published

8 mins ago

on

A number of Sheffield Wednesday supporters were full of praise for the performance of Jaden Brown after the Owls secured a vital 1-0 win at home to Bolton Wanderers.

Darren Moore’s side went into the game under pressure to get back to winning ways after they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Oxford United last time out in the league at Hillsborough.

The decision by Moore was made to switch to a 3-4-1-2 formation and that was a move that paid off for Sheffield Wednesday.

It enabled them to record a much-needed clean sheet whilst also finding the crucial moment of quality in the final third through Lee Gregory.

Brown was restored to the starting line-up by Moore in a left-wing-back role and the 22-year-old managed to deliver an impressive performance on his return to the side.

In total, Brown managed to make two tackles, two interceptions and one clearance, while he was also involved heavily in the build-up for the Owls with him having 42 touches of the ball throughout the 74 minutes that he was on the field.

The 22-year-old’s performance put down a marker to Moore and potentially suggests that now the left-back, or left-wing-back role in the squad needs to be his to lose now ahead of Marvin Johnson.

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans were keen to praise Brown for his performance on Twitter, after he had posted on his personal account celebrating the Owls’ victory.

Here, we take a look at the best reactions on social media…


