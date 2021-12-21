‘Unreal’, ‘What a player’ – These fans react to 21-y/o’s contribution to important Sheffield United win

Sheffield United’s excellent form continued as they beat league leaders Fulham at Craven Cottage last night.

The points were won thanks to Iliman Ndiaye’s early strike, with the 21-year-old showing why he is regarded as a top talent as he used his pace and power to escape several Fulham challenges before finishing well from outside the box.

As well as the match-winning contribution, Ndiaye was a constant threat throughout, with his unpredictability and skill making him difficult for the hosts to cope with.

Therefore, it was no surprise to see the fans were heaping praise on the youngster, who has shown flashes of brilliance at various times this season.

Despite that, this was Ndiaye’s first minutes under Heckingbottom, but he clearly has a good relationship with the boss as he ran to him after his goal.

And, here we look at some of the reaction to his performance and that magnificent individual effort…

Made me cry when he went and hugged our manger. Hasn’t felt like that at lane since wilder left. Come on blades ❤️⚔️ — «Angel»blade (@lisablade) December 20, 2021

Ndiaye's left, right, left as he makes space for the shot is absolutely mesmerising. — Sharpest Blade (@SharpestBlade) December 20, 2021

Goal of season — Nathan ⚔ (@NHxSUFC) December 20, 2021

WOW! – that's really all that needs saying — Shaun Gibson (@ShaunGibson) December 20, 2021