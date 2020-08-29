Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Unreal’, ‘Wasn’t expecting that’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans are delighted with club’s latest signing

Coventry City have signed 23-year-old Tyler Walker from Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal.

The signing is a big statement of intent from the newly promoted side as Walker is highly-rated within the division, having scored a number of goals whilst out on loan throughout his career so far.

Walker is a pacy forward and during the 2018-19 campaign he netted 26 times in 52 games for Mansfield Town, whilst last season, Walker scored 16 for Lincoln City in just 34 games.

But he struggled for consistent game time with Nottingham Forest, with Lewis Grabban starting ahead of him the majority of the time during the 2019/20 campaign.

The Sky Blues’ options are now looking strong ahead of the start of the new campaign, and Walker will be hoping to striker up a strong partnership with the prolific Matty Godden.

With the news coming out that Coventry had signed Walker from Nottingham Forest, here’s how the Sky Blues supporters reacted to the news on social media…

