‘Unreal’, ‘Wasn’t expecting that’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans are delighted with club’s latest signing

Coventry City have signed 23-year-old Tyler Walker from Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal.

The signing is a big statement of intent from the newly promoted side as Walker is highly-rated within the division, having scored a number of goals whilst out on loan throughout his career so far.

Walker is a pacy forward and during the 2018-19 campaign he netted 26 times in 52 games for Mansfield Town, whilst last season, Walker scored 16 for Lincoln City in just 34 games.

But he struggled for consistent game time with Nottingham Forest, with Lewis Grabban starting ahead of him the majority of the time during the 2019/20 campaign.

The Sky Blues’ options are now looking strong ahead of the start of the new campaign, and Walker will be hoping to striker up a strong partnership with the prolific Matty Godden.

With the news coming out that Coventry had signed Walker from Nottingham Forest, here’s how the Sky Blues supporters reacted to the news on social media…

Can you get 100% in this Coventry City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 14 Where is Marc McNulty playing now? Huddersfield Reading Sunderland Portsmouth

I would have preferred to see McNulty or Shankland signing – I just get the impression that he's of a similar standard to Biamou, Godden, Bakayoko, whereas we might have been better waiting for somebody who is clearly next level — Edible Plastic (@dmrb_active) August 28, 2020

Words cannot describe how happy I am. 😍 — Cameron Cairns (@CameronCairns87) August 28, 2020

On a permanent deal.. now I wasn’t expecting that. Fair play to the club for signing him 🤯 — Joe Shaw (@JoeShaw41) August 28, 2020

Ok l’m well impressed with that, great signing and a statement of commitment by the club. Now please please please get back to playing in Coventry!!! — Russell Peterson (@AnthonyRuss126) August 28, 2020

Take my money for the membership. You are doing an absolutely fantastic job all of you — Cloud Cuckoo land liver (@juanbambo) August 28, 2020

What is going on with @Coventry_City??? This is an quality window plus two lovely kits on top of that. Great to have some added positivity for the club. Think a solid mid table finish — Jay (@Jay75577255Jay) August 28, 2020

Great recruitment once again by the team, we needed another striker as back up and it shows the quality hopefully will come through #PUSB — Darren Timon (@DarrenTimon) August 28, 2020

YESSSSSS — DanielByrne (@DanielByrne1987) August 28, 2020

Wait wait wait… we’ve bought him?!!!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 OMGWUEUWOWYWGACCAXAJDIFYEUWOWNCNGNKFJSTATACAV — Dan McGranaghan (@Danmcgran13) August 28, 2020

Can’t help but be impressed with the club this transfer window. Added strength to the squad and I’m confident we can stay up! — Jamie Smith (@whatjamietweets) August 28, 2020

Unreal. Some very shrewd business by Chris Badlan and the rest of our recruitment team this window #PUSB — Ryan Lawrence (@Ryan2159) August 28, 2020