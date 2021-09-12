‘Unreal today’ – Many Blackpool fans discuss player who was ‘immense’ against Fulham

Blackpool recorded their first victory of the season against Fulham yesterday, condemning The Cottagers to their first defeat of the Championship season.

Not many gave The Seasiders a chance against a Fulham side who have been mightily impressive thus far this season.

Josh Bowler’s 49th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides, giving Blackpool their first three points of the Championship campaign.

Starting his first game since signing permanently for the newly-promoted Championship club, Jordan Gabriel enjoyed an excellent second debut.

The 22-year-old emerged as a regular starter in the early stages of the season at Nottingham Forest, but the arrivals of Mohamed Drager, Djed Spence, and Jordi Osei-Tutu, allowed the young full-back to return to Blackpool full-time.

Gabriel, who spent some time in the academies of Arsenal and Southend United, joined Forest aged 16, continuing his progression with the Midlands club.

Enjoying a loan spell with Scunthorpe United, Gabriel then arrived in Lancashire for the 2020/21 campaign, making 36 appearances for Neil Critchley’s side, netting once and assisting another one in the process.

The right-back played all 90 minutes during Blackpool’s win against Fulham yesterday afternoon.

Here, we take a look at how some Blackpool fans reacted on Twitter to Jordan Gabriel’s performance…

You were unreal today jord🍊🧡 — Ashton Cobb (@AshtonCobb22) September 11, 2021

Great to have you back! 🍊🍊🍊 Excellent defending yesterday. — Steve H (@stevenharteveld) September 12, 2021

Fantastic having you back home you were immense today — sean murray (@seanmur24770052) September 11, 2021

Sooooooo good to have you back🧡🍊 — UTMP🍊🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Tristan81458868) September 11, 2021

Great to have you back, tough challenge against Cavaleiro at times today but you did really well against him 👏🏻 — Phil Williams (@phil_w91) September 11, 2021

You must have covered every blade of grass today matey. Awesome performance and love having you back. Keep well and safe. #UTMP — JoshBowlersTrailofDestruction (@JoshTrailof) September 11, 2021

You are actually quality mate having you in the team made a massive difference today🍊🍊 — BFC (@Bfc1053) September 11, 2021

Fantastic return, perhaps remind your teammates that there’s some fans in the south too 👏🏻 😉 — scott gibbs (@scottgibbs77) September 12, 2021