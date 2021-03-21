‘Unreal today’, ‘Doesn’t half cause problems’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans rave about one player after Barnsley win

Sheffield Wednesday beat Yorkshire rivals Barnsley 2-0 at Oakwell yesterday and many Owls fans have taken to Twitter to praise Josh Windass.

The forward has not always been the most popular player among Wednesday supporters but has been impressive in the last week – scoring against Huddersfield Town in midweek and providing an assist against the Tykes.

Jordan Rhodes grabbed both goals for the Owls, capitalising on a goalkeeper mistake for the opener and then nodding in Windass’ cross.

Rhodes’ brace helped Darren Moore pick up his first win as Wednesday boss, in what could prove a huge result for the Yorkshire club should they avoid relegation this term.

The Owls are going to need their forwards to be in form if they’re to avoid the drop, which makes Windass’ recent performances all the more encouraging.

He was a constant nuisance for Barnsley at Oakwell on Saturday, looking to run beyond the hosts’ backline whenever possible.

The 27-year-old certainly seems to have impressed the Wednesday fans, with many taking to Twitter to voice their support after Saturday’s win.

Read their reaction here:

Windass and Rhodes quality today — J (@J_SWFC_) March 20, 2021

I still think we are doomed and going down but fair play to them all today, they showed fight and looked like they wanted it. Rhodes and Windass were unreal today! 👏🏼💙🦉#SWFC — ChegTheOwl1867 (@COwl1867) March 20, 2021

Credit to Josh Windass after last week. Great bal to Rhodes for the 2nd goal! #SWFC — SteelOwl (@SteelOwl) March 20, 2021

Bannan, Reach, Paterson, Lees, Borner, Osaze, Rhodes, Joey P and Windass were all great today! Well done Wednesday #swfc — Adam Thompson (@adam7485) March 20, 2021

Windass doesn’t half cause problems, quick strong and powerful, needed a striker like him next to rhodes for a long time #SWFC — Josh Heath (@joshheath1998) March 20, 2021

Often criticise windass decison making but Bob on there. Get in 👏👏#swfc — kenners🦉 ///\///\// 🦉 (@robbiebebbie) March 20, 2021

Massive, massive, massive credit goes to Windass. Very unselfish of him to ‘FIFA N00b’ it across to Rhodes who couldn’t miss. #SWFC — The Wednesday ’Til I Die Podcast (@WTIDPOD) March 20, 2021