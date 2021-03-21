Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Unreal today’, ‘Doesn’t half cause problems’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans rave about one player after Barnsley win

Published

5 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday beat Yorkshire rivals Barnsley 2-0 at Oakwell yesterday and many Owls fans have taken to Twitter to praise Josh Windass. 

The forward has not always been the most popular player among Wednesday supporters but has been impressive in the last week – scoring against Huddersfield Town in midweek and providing an assist against the Tykes.

Jordan Rhodes grabbed both goals for the Owls, capitalising on a goalkeeper mistake for the opener and then nodding in Windass’ cross.

Rhodes’ brace helped Darren Moore pick up his first win as Wednesday boss, in what could prove a huge result for the Yorkshire club should they avoid relegation this term.

The Owls are going to need their forwards to be in form if they’re to avoid the drop, which makes Windass’ recent performances all the more encouraging.

He was a constant nuisance for Barnsley at Oakwell on Saturday, looking to run beyond the hosts’ backline whenever possible.

The 27-year-old certainly seems to have impressed the Wednesday fans, with many taking to Twitter to voice their support after Saturday’s win.

Read their reaction here:


