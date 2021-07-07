Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Lincoln City

‘Unreal’, ‘That’ll do me’ – Many Lincoln City fans react to recent transfer news

Many Lincoln City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club have signed Chris Maguire on a free transfer. 

The 32-year-old arrives at Sincil Bank after leaving Sunderland this summer and adds to Michael Appleton’s attacking options moving forwards towards the 2021/22 campaign.

Maguire was a bit of cult figure during his time with the Black Cats and scored an impressive 28 goals in 124 games as well as assisting a further 26 for his teammates at the Stadium of Light.

Now he will be looking to hit some strong numbers again under a manager who previously took charge of him during the pair’s stint at Oxford United.

Naturally the news of Maguire’s arrival didn’t take long to reach the Lincoln faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the announcement.

