‘Unreal squad’ – Many Swansea City fans react as Russell Martin names starting XI to face Luton Town

Swansea City travel to Luton Town this afternoon and will be hoping to return to winning way after three games without a victory.

The Swans sit in 20th position having picked up six points from their opening seven games.

It is a points tally that leaves Russell Martin’s side just a point above the relegation zone.

The Swans sole victory of the season thus far came on the road, when they ran out 1-0 winners against Bristol City.

Swansea will be hoping to become more clinical in front of goal this afternoon, with the away side scoring just four goals in the opening seven.

Martin has made three changes to the team that drew with Millwall on Wednesday evening.

Rhys Williams comes into the side for the visitors today, replacing Ben Cabango who drops to the bench.

Liam Walsh and Michael Obafemi have also been brought into today’s starting line up, with Joel Piroe and Oliver Ntcham being named as part of the seven substitutes.

(Hamer, Laird, Bennett, Naughton, Williams, Bennett, Manning, Downes, Grimes, Walsh, Paterson, Obafemi)

Here, we take a look at how some Swansea City fans have reacted to the team that Russell Martin has selected to face Luton Town this afternoon…

Bennett again 🙄 — . (@PeterPastieSW4G) September 18, 2021

manning starting wing back 👎 — . (@scfccam2) September 18, 2021

Siuuuuu yesss — . (@scfctheooo) September 18, 2021

Unreal squad — Elis 🦢 (@scfcelis) September 18, 2021

Happy with that — Simon Williams (@sw37ans) September 18, 2021

No piroe no party — Luke (@Luke_SCFC_) September 18, 2021

Obafemi starting get in — AJ🌠🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@AJDoesNotCare) September 18, 2021