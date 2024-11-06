Ollie Arblaster has penned a buoyant message on Instagram following Sheffield United's dramatic win against Bristol City on Tuesday evening.

The Blades left it late to come from behind at Ashton Gate and take all three points to push themselves into the automatic promotion places ahead of Wednesday night's matches involving Sunderland and Leeds United.

Harrison Burrows' 98th minute strike secured the three points with what was effectively the final kick of the game, halting the Robins' momentum after it looked as though they were going to enter the play-off positions with victory.

Anis Mehmeti had given the hosts the lead in the 75th minute, and while they looked to be seeing off any late pressure, Ryan One's header four minutes from time saw the game levelled, before Burrows smashed in after receiving the ball inside the box from Arblaster, handing Sheffield United all three points.

Arblaster posts message on his Instagram account

Although it is very early on in the campaign, the victory at Ashton Gate could be season-defining, especially as it starts to take the Blades away from the clutches of Burnley.

Arblaster, who did not start the game, was involved in the defining moment of the match, expertly playing Burrows in, allowing the left-back to score his second goal in two games.

Rob Dickie's sending off for Bristol City proved to be pivotal, giving Sheffield United the chance of attacking the Robins without their best defender, but little could be done to deny Chris Wilder's side the winner.

It was a goal that sparked unbelievable scenes in the away end, with Blades players heading up the stand to celebrate with their supporters.

Arblaster posted on his Instagram account following the victory, praising Burrows for his fantastic goal. He wrote: "What football is all about. Unreal scenes, the link up @harrisonb10 😍⚔️ @sheffieldunited"

Sheffield United's left-back and match winner, Burrows, sent a simple, yet effective reply to the talented youngster: "I love you😍😍😍"

Bristol City victory is a huge statement from Sheffield United

Although it is still early days in the season, it can be said that the Blades sent a message to their promotion rivals with the win, showing that they will keep fighting until the end for all three points.

Bristol City have been on a very good run in recent weeks, and looked as though they were going to take another step towards their play-off push, however, they were denied the chance of entering the top six by the Yorkshire club.

Bristol City v Sheffield United Stats (FotMob) Stat Bristol City Sheffield United Possession 46% 54% Shots (On Target) 12 (2) 11 (4) Big Chances 3 1 xG 1.52 0.96 Pass Accuracy 81% 84% Fouls 8 12 Yellow Cards (Red Cards) 0 (1) 2 (0)

It's a victory that puts a lot of pressure on Leeds to get one of their own on Wednesday as anything less will see the Whites outside the top two heading into the weekend.

For Sheffield United, it gives them a huge amount of confidence heading into the Steel City Derby on Sunday, and they will be hoping for a more controlled and comfortable performance against their bitter rivals.

Sheffield Wednesday's excellent 2-0 win over Norwich City on Tuesday also shows what they can produce when they are at their very best, and the Blades know that they will have to be on it from the first minute to take the bragging rights.