‘Unreal’, ‘Ridiculously good’ – Many Middlesbrough fans underline individual’s brilliance in Bournemouth draw

Middlesbrough put their first point of the season on the board yesterday in the Championship, drawing 1-1 with AFC Bournemouth.

Without Neil Warnock on the sidelines, Boro went behind in the 38th minute when Dominic Solanke scored.

However, roared on by 1000 fans at the Riverside Stadium, Boro responded through Marcus Browne in the 81st minute to secure an important point at this early stage of the season.

Browne’s heroics in-front of goal won the point for Boro, but it was a classy Paddy McNair assist that teed him up.

Taking the ball in a deep position on the right, McNair curled a teasing ball into the area, which allowed Browne to convert.

It was Kevin De Bruyne-esque from the Northern Ireland international and it had heaps of fans talking over on Twitter, including plenty from the Boro faithful.

We dive into some of what was said about that outstanding moment of individual brilliance…

Between the cross and the crowd noise I can’t decide which makes me happier😍 https://t.co/JdJxAwdiwg — Jack (@Jackallison34) September 20, 2020

De Bruyne does this and twitter paps its pants https://t.co/oWbqqHyB6R — Burndarg (@JackBurns98) September 19, 2020

When this happened, I was in the middle of writing a tweet saying how we don't make decisions quick enough going forward. Cue a quick throw in and a ball into the box before Bournemouth knew what was happening. Bingo! #UTB https://t.co/W4Rgl1Gtat — Hazel (@HazelClay) September 19, 2020

It’s what you love to see. Straight into no mans land. Wicked ball. #UtB https://t.co/yFbNkAZ0l8 — Dave Muir (@DaveMLY) September 19, 2020