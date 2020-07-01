Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Unreal’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to team news v Preston

Published

2 mins ago

on

Derby County face a big match at 5pm today as they travel to Preston North End in what is a game between two genuine play-off contenders.

Phillip Cocu’s side have been in excellent form since the season’s resumption and will be looking to secure another three points, and maintain their 100% win record since the break.

The Rams currently occupy ninth place in the Sky Bet Championship standings and sit level on points with Alex Neil’s Preston who sit two places above, in seventh.

With the game kicking-off at the unorthodox time of 5pm this evening, team news has already emerged from the Derby County camp, and it seems that fans are pretty happy with Cocu’s selections.

Can you name these 12 Derby County players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios? Have a go now!

1 of 12

Who is this Derby player?

Of course, the Rams are without defender Andre Wisdom who was sadly stabbed and robbed whilst visiting family in Merseyside, with the player now recovering in hospital.

Notably, it appears George Evans finds himself playing at the heart of defence alongside Matt Clarke, a tweak that many Derby fans seemingly appreciate judging by the responses.

Naturally, many Rams fans have reacted to the team news with messages for ‘Wiz’ with many hoping they can get a victory for him.

Here’s how many Rams fans have reacted to the team news update….


