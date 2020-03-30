Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Unreal’ – Neal Maupay has had these Brentford fans talking over the weekend

Published

7 mins ago

on

Brentford Football Club will always hold a special place in the heart of Neal Maupay.  

The Frenchman now plays for Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League, but last season he was in electric form in the Championship for the Bees, scoring 25 goals in a memorable personal campaign.

Two of those goals came against Leeds United, with Maupay striking in the 1-1 draw at Elland Road in October, as well as in the 2-0 win over the Whites at Griffin Park in April.

Celebrating those two goals, Maupay peeled away in-front of the Leeds supporters, creating images that are still doing the rounds of social media to this day.

One was shared by Brentford over the weekend, whilst the other way posted by Maupay in response.

And, the swipe at Leeds clearly struck a chord with the Brentford fans, who were quick to show their love for the now-Brighton man on Twitter.

Here is a look at some of their reaction…


