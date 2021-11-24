‘Unreal’ – Many Coventry City fans react to Callum O’Hare’s message to Sky Blues supporters

Many Coventry City fans have taken to Twitter to react to Callum O’Hare’s message following the club’s 0-0 draw with Birmingham City.

The Sky Blues extended their unbeaten run in the Championship to three games by securing a point at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Ian Maatsen went close to opening the scoring for Coventry on two occasions as he was denied by Birmingham goalkeeper Matija Sarkic.

Sarkic was called into action once again in the 72nd minute as he produced a fine stop to prevent Matt Godden.

Ryan Woods was then sent-off for the visitors for a cynical tackle on Maatsen.

Viktor Gyokeres squandered a golden opportunity to win the game for Coventry in stoppage-time as he fired an effort over the bar.

Although O’Hare was unable to help his side secure victory in this particular clash, he did show glimpses of his talent as he provided two key passes in this fixture (as per WhoScored).

Following his side’s draw with the Blues, the midfielder reflected on the club’s display on Twitter.

The midfielder posted: “Atmosphere unreal.

“Tough not to get all 3 points tonight.”

Quiz: Have Coventry City ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Have Coventry City ever won a game at Old Trafford? Yes No

Upon seeing O’Hare’s Twitter message, many Coventry fans reacted in a positive manner on the social media platform.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Brilliant again tonight Callum 👏 — Natalie 💙 (@nattiecw) November 24, 2021

Played great again 💙🤩 — Adam Crowe (@Adamcrowe9922) November 24, 2021

Callum you was unreal tonight I still don't know how we didn't win — team719 (@davidhartley2) November 24, 2021

Another great performance Cal. The team is close again to ripping another opponent up like we did Fulham. — craig rowland (@craigrowland15) November 24, 2021

Class as always Cal, can the boys shoot like they do in the warmup? That’ll be great thanks — Callum (@Cal_PUSB) November 24, 2021

They weren’t here to play. Only to break up play and frustrate. We can’t win them all but if we keep playing as we do we’ll be more than alright #pusb — Lucan (@LucanBarden) November 24, 2021

You were everywhere first half Cal!🔥 Awesome MOTM performance! 👏😘 Let's keep this unbeaten run going 💙#PUSB — Naomi Burke 💙 (@NSBsparkles) November 24, 2021

Here is to Saturday, really looking forward to a weekend in Bournemouth. There is never a doubt in my mind that the team will do us proud. We will give the second in the league a run for their money. See you there 😁 — Lesley Thomas (@lthomas87) November 24, 2021

Unlucky tonight boys but we move on to the weekend – Another Point Gained #pusb @Coventry_City – the march to the prem is on 🙂 — Express Dirt Devils (@WeddingCrafties) November 24, 2021

Coventry will be looking to send out a signal of intent to the rest of the division by producing an eye-catching performance in their showdown with AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.