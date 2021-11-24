Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Coventry City

‘Unreal’ – Many Coventry City fans react to Callum O’Hare’s message to Sky Blues supporters

Published

1 hour ago

on

Many Coventry City fans have taken to Twitter to react to Callum O’Hare’s message following the club’s 0-0 draw with Birmingham City.

The Sky Blues extended their unbeaten run in the Championship to three games by securing a point at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Ian Maatsen went close to opening the scoring for Coventry on two occasions as he was denied by Birmingham goalkeeper Matija Sarkic.

Sarkic was called into action once again in the 72nd minute as he produced a fine stop to prevent Matt Godden.

Ryan Woods was then sent-off for the visitors for a cynical tackle on Maatsen.

Viktor Gyokeres squandered a golden opportunity to win the game for Coventry in stoppage-time as he fired an effort over the bar.

Although O’Hare was unable to help his side secure victory in this particular clash, he did show glimpses of his talent as he provided two key passes in this fixture (as per WhoScored).

Following his side’s draw with the Blues, the midfielder reflected on the club’s display on Twitter.

The midfielder posted: “Atmosphere unreal.

“Tough not to get all 3 points tonight.”

Upon seeing O’Hare’s Twitter message, many Coventry fans reacted in a positive manner on the social media platform.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Coventry will be looking to send out a signal of intent to the rest of the division by producing an eye-catching performance in their showdown with AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.


