‘Unreal’, ‘Make sure he never leaves’ – Many Derby fans rave about ‘baller’ after Brentford comeback

Derby County produced a spirited comeback to draw 2-2 with Brentford yesterday and many Rams fans have been left raving about the performance of Louie Sibley.

After dazzling last season, Sibley has struggled to consistently find his best this term and found opportunities harder to come by under Wayne Rooney’s stewardship.

The 19-year-old was one of three changes made at the break by Rooney yesterday with his side trailing Brentford 2-0 at Pride Park after goals from Ivan Toney and Sergi Canos.

Derby’s changes made a near-instant impact with substitute Lee Gregory halving the deficit just two minutes into the half.

Sibley saved his finest moment for the dying embers of the game, wriggling free at the top of the box and curling an equaliser past David Raya.

The goal was certainly what the teenager deserved after a tenacious performance off the bench.

On top of causing issues in the final third, the attacking midfielder won six of his seven ground duels, made two tackles, and blocked a shot (Sofascore).

Sibley has been linked with a move away in the summer but he showed the Derby faithful exactly what he can offer if he stays in the second half yesterday.

The supporters certainly seem to have been impressed, with many taking to Twitter to rave about the 19-year-old’s display.

Read their reaction here:

No messing around anymore. Sibley and Knight in their best positions. They've both proved they have immense talent. Can't be sticking Watson out wide again either, pointless #dcfc #dcfcfans — Twedds (@METwedds) March 17, 2021

START SIBLEY EVERY GAME THANK YOU #DCFC — Mikey (@MikeyDCFC) March 16, 2021

Play sibley in his right position once and he produces, that should give him so much confidence #dcfc #dcfcfans — Daniel Tomlinson (@dannyt2901) March 16, 2021

Terrific second half, well done lads! 🐏 🐏 Shinnie and Sibley unreal 🔥 #dcfc #dcfcfans — Arttire (@arttireoriginal) March 16, 2021

Sibley must start next game #dcfc — Josh (@JoshWarden_ms) March 16, 2021

Make sure he never leaves — Callum☔ (@AttackingGoalie) March 16, 2021