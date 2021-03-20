‘Unreal’, Let’s get it’ – Some Sunderland supporters are loving what Lee Johnson has done against Lincolnc City

Sunderland face a big test as they take on Lincoln City at the Stadium Of Light.

The Black Cats are on a run of 10 games without a defeat that has seen them move firmly into automatic promotion contention.

It’s another must-win clash for Lee Johnson’s side and that’s been reflected in the team that has been selected to take on Lincoln.

📝 Lee Johnson's starting XI. Watch the action with four-camera coverage… 📺👇 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) March 20, 2021

Johnson has made two change for the clash with Lincoln City.

Callum McFadzean returns to the starting XI and will slot into Sunderland’s defensive line alongside Dion Sanderson, Luke O’Nien and Conor McLaughlin.

Grant Leadbitter also returns to the starting XI and will slot into central midfielder.

They replace Jake Vokins and Jack Diamond who drop to the Black Cats’ substitutes’ bench.

With so much riding on this fixture there was always likely to be plenty of reaction from supporters to the team selected by Lee Johnson.

Thankfully many seem to be happy with the team selected as it suggested moving to a 4-3-3 formation.

Here’s what a selection of the supporters of had to say.

It's an acceptable team with Stewart and Maguire on the bench as super subs. Good to see Winchester on the team again as he's doing rather well at the moment. — Liam Shepard (@LiamShepard7) March 20, 2021

433 by the looks of it then, ha’way the lads… 3 points please — Nick (@nicholaswilso11) March 20, 2021

Would much prefer Neil in midfield 3 instead of leadbitter. A much needed bit of creativity. All 3 starting today are all similar types of players — Spencer Davison🔴⚪️🇫🇷🇨🇭 (@SAFCSpencer) March 20, 2021

Would have liked to see Stewart start. Might need more match fitness — Joe McNally (@JoeMcNa36001719) March 20, 2021

