‘Unreal’, ‘Great news’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans are delighted by rumoured player agreement

Charlton Athletic midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey has signed a new contract with the club according to London News Online.

The 26-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Addicks in the summer of 2019, with the option of that deal being extended by a further year.

Forster-Caskey had struggled with injuries during this year’s campaign, but made 12 appearances in total for Lee Bowyer’s side.

But he was unable to stop Charlton from being relegated into League One, as they were beaten by Leeds United on the final day of the season, which resulted in Luton Town beating them drop at their expense.

Plenty of Charlton Athletic supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the news that Forster-Caskey has reportedly signed a new deal with the club.

Lunatic but well done JFC, more than ever we need to get him and keep him fit 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ — Steve Maclennan (@Maccn5) July 29, 2020

Great midfielder just a shame about his injuries. He will be a key player for us next year. Superb bit of news this. pic.twitter.com/gsRLvI0Oxh — Shaun H (@cafc_shaun) July 29, 2020

Love that! Loyalty at its finest weve stuck with him through injury and returning the favour! What a guy — Danny King (@Danny_King1) July 29, 2020

Hopefully this loyalty will spread through the team…. stand up and be counted!!! Love my club…. ⚪️🔴 CAFC!! — rob gregory (@robgregory11) July 29, 2020

@JamieSpriggs unreal really in our current situation! Great player especially for league 1 standard- if he stays fit will be so good — Toast (@callummon97) July 29, 2020

Wow rare good news, there must be some bad coming to balance this out surely? — Michael (@natediazisking) July 29, 2020

Could be massive player for us next season — Lewis Nichols (@lewnich3) July 29, 2020

Good news at last! — Jdoc29 (@Jdoc291) July 29, 2020

Legend — Tony Marsh (@Tony_Marsh1980) July 29, 2020

Love him — Kevin T (@Kevintallett92) July 29, 2020

Respect ✊🏻 !! — neil (@MrPapyrus) July 29, 2020