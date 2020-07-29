Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Unreal’, ‘Great news’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans are delighted by rumoured player agreement

Published

9 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey has signed a new contract with the club according to London News Online. 

The 26-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Addicks in the summer of 2019, with the option of that deal being extended by a further year.

Forster-Caskey had struggled with injuries during this year’s campaign, but made 12 appearances in total for Lee Bowyer’s side.

But he was unable to stop Charlton from being relegated into League One, as they were beaten by Leeds United on the final day of the season, which resulted in Luton Town beating them drop at their expense.

Plenty of Charlton Athletic supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the news that Forster-Caskey has reportedly signed a new deal with the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


