Sheffield United
‘Unreal’, ‘Great coup’ – These Sheffield United fans are delighted as new addition announced from European giants
Sheffield United have signed Robin Olsen on a season-long loan from AS Roma.
The Blades have added an experienced goalkeeper to the squad after another deadline day arrival.
United have secured the services of established international stopper Robin Olsen, who joins on a season-long loan from Italian giants AS Roma. #SUFC 🔴
— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 31, 2021
It’s no secret that the Blades had been desperate to bring in a new number one after Aaron Ramsdale left for Arsenal earlier in the window, and Olsen had emerged as an early option.
And, the deal has been confirmed now, with the Yorkshire side confirming his arrival on social media on Tuesday night.
The Sweden international arrives with great pedigree, having won nearly 50 caps for his country, whilst he has had spells with Copenhagen, Everton and Roma in the past.
22 things all Sheffield United fans simply must know – But do you?
Therefore, securing his services for the rest of the campaign is a major boost for the Championship side and Olsen will expect to go straight into the XI against Peterborough on September 11.
As you would expect, the fans are very pleased with this signing and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…
Boom…, that’s the one. #UTB https://t.co/65Zuz9ife4
— Mat Coll (@ColliverM) August 31, 2021
Great coup https://t.co/5qPHwv8fqp
— Tom Jackson (@tomjackson2511) August 31, 2021
Absolutely lovely going https://t.co/7JCuzU2Oij
— Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonn) August 31, 2021
What a signing this is! 👏 ⚔ https://t.co/Ak9yXS1lw2
— Dean Spencer (@DeanSpencer11) August 31, 2021
Boom! https://t.co/1dUXoW7acZ
— Chris Hall (@NuneatonBlade86) August 31, 2021
Happy with that! https://t.co/XqZ28LwwSD
— Richard Parker (@Richard_Parker) August 31, 2021
Wtffff, unreal 🔥 https://t.co/3kAEZ63Bs4
— Christian ⚫⚪ (@messiisgeordie) August 31, 2021