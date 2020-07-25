Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Unreal’, ‘Good news’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans are delighted with latest player agreement

Published

9 mins ago

on

Sunderland have announced that defender Tom Flanagan has signed a two-year deal with the club ahead of the 2020/21 campaign. 

Flanagan’s contract was set to expire at the end of the 2019/20 season, which ended in disappointment for Phil Parkinson’s side in League One.

The Black Cats finished eighth in the third-tier standings, after the majority of clubs in League One agreed to curtail this year’s league campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Can you name every Sunderland top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 13

Who was the top scorer in all competitions in the current campaign that was cut short?

Flanagan made 22 appearances for Sunderland this season, and will be eager to play his part in their push for promotion back into the Championship next season.

Plenty of the Stadium of Light faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Flanagan’s decision to sign a new contract with the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Unreal’, ‘Good news’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans are delighted with latest player agreement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: