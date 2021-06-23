‘Unreal’, ‘Get in there’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans are delighted with club’s recent player agreement

Birmingham City have announced that they have completed a deal to sign Ryan Woods from Stoke City on a three-year deal.

Woods spent the 2020/21 season on loan with Millwall, and caught the eye with some strong performances whilst with the Lions, which has seen him make the move to Birmingham this summer.

Speaking in an interview with the club’s official website, Woods labelled it as ‘the perfect move’, which will be pleasing to hear for everyone associated with the Blues.

“This feels like the perfect move for me at this stage in my career. I managed to play a lot of games for Millwall last season and I’m looking to play more football and get back to the best I can be.

“I’m 27 and coming into my prime but I still want to improve. I believe my best days are still in front of me. I wanted to choose a Club that suits me and will be the best place for me to keep improving.”

Lee Bowyer’s side finished 18th in the Championship table, and will be looking to challenge higher up the Championship table heading into the new season.

Plenty of Birmingham City supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Woods' arrival ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

