‘Unreal’, ‘Exciting’ – Plenty of Bolton Wanderers fans are loving club’s recent player agreement

Bolton Wanderers have confirmed that they have completed a deal to sign Xavier Amaechi on a six-month loan from 2. Bundesliga side Hamburger SV.

Amaechi is no stranger to English football, having previously been on the books with Arsenal during his youth career, before making the move to Hamburger SV in 2019.

He has made five senior appearances for the German side, but spent the second-half of last year’s campaign out on loan with Karlsruher SC in search of regular minutes at a senior level.

Amaechi will be hoping he can make a positive start to life back in England, as Bolton Wanderers look to start strongly in their first season back in League One.

The Trotters won promotion from the fourth tier of English football last term under the management of Ian Evatt, and are set to get their 2021/22 league campaign underway against MK Dons on Saturday 7th August.

Plenty of Bolton Wanderers supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Amaechi’s arrival, and it’s safe to say that the majority were pleased to see him sign on loan.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

