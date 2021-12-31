‘Unreal’, ‘Different gravy’ – Many Derby County fans react to player’s performance

Many Derby County fans have taken to Twitter to react to Colin Kazim-Richard’s goal and performance in their 2-1 win over Stoke City last night.

The Rams secured what could prove to be a vital victory at the Bet365 Stadium thanks to goals from Luke Plange and Kazim-Richards, with the latter striking the winner five minutes from time.

It was a well worked move that ended with the towering frontman firing the ball home into the bottom left hand corner after being fed by Ravel Morrison.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Derby County faithful to react to what they had seen from their striker, with many taking to social media to air their views on the goal and his all round performance.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Kazim-Richards helped his side to secure all three points away at Stoke.

omg i love you — mills ! (@millymiills) December 30, 2021

Omg GOAT — harriet💁🏼‍♀️ (@Hazzzza__) December 30, 2021

Yeeeesss! King Kazim 👑👑 — Vicky B (@vickydrip) December 30, 2021

Legend — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithi) December 30, 2021

GET IN YOU BEAUTY — 🇬🇧🐏Paul D💙 🐏🇬🇧 (@pdenman42) December 30, 2021

different gravy — lilly|DCFC (@formulalilly) December 30, 2021

Don’t leave us 🥺 — Jack.  (@Jack_Pow) December 30, 2021

oh my god — dan (@dbrodniewski) December 30, 2021

For real top 5 favourite Derby players ever. Came in with nothing but negativity, loves a big goal, big character, big man!! LETS GO https://t.co/USRFCWbGyt — Luke (@thatgumyouliked) December 30, 2021