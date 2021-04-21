‘Unreal’, ‘Class’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans are loving player’s recent showing in win over Plymouth Argyle

Charlton Athletic picked up an important three points in their bid for promotion into the Championship this season, as they thrashed Plymouth Argyle 6-0 on Tuesday evening.

Jake Forster-Caskey, Jayden Stockley, Alex Gilbey, Liam Millar, Chuks Aneke were all on the scoresheet for Nigel Adkins’ side, whilst a Kelland Watts own goal shortly after half-time helped them along the way.

The Addicks are now sat sixth in the League One table, and will be hoping they can build on some impressive recent showings, as they head into their final five matches of this year’s campaign.

Charlton captain Jason Pearce played the full 90 minutes in the win over Plymouth, and was evidently delighted to pick up three points in their hunt for a top-six finish.

What a performance from the lads tonight. Time for rest, recovery and ready for huge game at the valley Saturday! We Keep fighting! 🔴⚪️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ #cafc #coyr pic.twitter.com/D6ytFdLFKS — Jason Pearce (@jpearce05) April 20, 2021

A number of Charlton Athletic supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Pearce’s recent showing against Argyle.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Get in there skipper. Absolutely class from you and the lads tonight. We needed that win and you lot went out there and gave us a night to remember. Keep it going👊⚽️ — Lewis Stubbs🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇩🇰 (@LewisStubbs1302) April 20, 2021

Great to see you still striving to keep the clean sheet even after we had scored six goals. — Robert Gausden (@GausdenR) April 20, 2021

Brilliant! Well done to all the lads 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Clare Sadlier 🦋⚽️ (@ClareSadlier) April 20, 2021

You seemed to be everywhere skip 👏🏻 — AFKAD (@AFKAD8) April 21, 2021

My captain — Zac (@CafcZac) April 20, 2021

Brilliant performance. — Frazer Horton (@FRA2ERHorton) April 20, 2021

Unreal skip — Daveboy_cafcnew (@cafcnew) April 21, 2021

Unreal display from 1-11 . Come on boys let's go this last push 💪🏼 — TMOBILE BILL (@barneyarneyy) April 20, 2021

Super stuff skipper. Another clean sheet. — Les Kirby (@LesKUK) April 20, 2021