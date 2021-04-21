Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Unreal’, ‘Class’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans are loving player’s recent showing in win over Plymouth Argyle

Charlton Athletic picked up an important three points in their bid for promotion into the Championship this season, as they thrashed Plymouth Argyle 6-0 on Tuesday evening. 

Jake Forster-Caskey, Jayden Stockley, Alex Gilbey, Liam Millar, Chuks Aneke were all on the scoresheet for Nigel Adkins’ side, whilst a Kelland Watts own goal shortly after half-time helped them along the way.

The Addicks are now sat sixth in the League One table, and will be hoping they can build on some impressive recent showings, as they head into their final five matches of this year’s campaign.

Charlton captain Jason Pearce played the full 90 minutes in the win over Plymouth, and was evidently delighted to pick up three points in their hunt for a top-six finish.

A number of Charlton Athletic supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Pearce’s recent showing against Argyle.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


