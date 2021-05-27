‘Unreal business’, ‘I’m stunned’ – These Bolton fans are delighted as transfer confirmed

Bolton Wanderers have confirmed that they have completed the signing of Dapo Afolayan on a three-year contract after he left West Ham United.

🔷 𝗔𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗔𝗬𝗔𝗡 𝗜𝗦 𝗔 𝗪𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗘𝗥 🔷 ✍️🏻 We are delighted to announce the signing of @dapo_afolayan from @WestHam on a three-year deal.#BWFC 🐘🏰 — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) May 27, 2021

The attacker spent last season on loan with the Trotters, and he impressed, featuring in 21 games as Ian Evatt’s side put together a remarkable run that saw them secure automatic promotion.

Whilst Afolayan only scored one goal and registered two assists in that time, he was very popular with the fans because his pace and direct style.

And, he clearly made an impact on Evatt, as the club announced Afolayan’s permanent arrival on their official site this evening.

Have any of these 22 players ever been in Bolton Wanderers’ academy?

1 of 22 Kevin Nolan Yes No

As you would expect, securing the 23-year-old on a lengthy contract has gone down well with the support, as they expect the player to have a big role to play in League One and moving forward.

Here we look at some of the reaction on Twitter to the transfer news…

3 years! Behave 😂 that’s unreal business — Tom (@tksalwander) May 27, 2021

Things get better and better 😍😍 — jamie (@jamiebwfc147) May 27, 2021

Great signing! — Marc Harrison (@Marc58) May 27, 2021

ANNOUNCE LEAGUE TITLE — 🥷 (@LWbwfc) May 27, 2021

Buzzing with that chiefs https://t.co/ocFtyzew1y — MATT MOLTISANTI (@TheMattDean) May 27, 2021

3 year deal to boot, I know we've had okocha, djorkaerff et Al, but I've not been so hyped as much as I have seeing dapo sign for us since David Lee 💙💙 https://t.co/9VDJ3d4bJI — Viren Patel (@VIPBWFC) May 27, 2021