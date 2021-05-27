Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bolton Wanderers

‘Unreal business’, ‘I’m stunned’ – These Bolton fans are delighted as transfer confirmed

Published

6 mins ago

on

Bolton Wanderers have confirmed that they have completed the signing of Dapo Afolayan on a three-year contract after he left West Ham United.

The attacker spent last season on loan with the Trotters, and he impressed, featuring in 21 games as Ian Evatt’s side put together a remarkable run that saw them secure automatic promotion.

Whilst Afolayan only scored one goal and registered two assists in that time, he was very popular with the fans because his pace and direct style.

And, he clearly made an impact on Evatt, as the club announced Afolayan’s permanent arrival on their official site this evening.

Have any of these 22 players ever been in Bolton Wanderers’ academy?

1 of 22

Kevin Nolan

As you would expect, securing the 23-year-old on a lengthy contract has gone down well with the support, as they expect the player to have a big role to play in League One and moving forward.

Here we look at some of the reaction on Twitter to the transfer news…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Unreal business’, ‘I’m stunned’ – These Bolton fans are delighted as transfer confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: