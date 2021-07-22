‘Unreal business’, ‘At last’ – These Oxford fans react to club’s latest piece of transfer business

Compared to some of their other potential promotion rivals this coming season, Oxford United haven’t been too active in terms of incomings – but they have added a fourth new player to their squad today.

Key players such as Rob Atkinson and Josh Ruffels have departed this summer and whilst the former hasn’t yet been replaced, the latter now has and it’s Birmingham City’s Steve Seddon who will take over at left-back.

The 23-year-old has signed a three-year contract at the Kassam Stadium, with the Blues deciding to cash in on a player with less than a year remaining on his contract.

Seddon has experience in League One, having played for AFC Wimbledon on loan on two separate occasions and also featured for Portsmouth in the same division, once again on a temporary deal.

Lee Bowyer gave Seddon a chance in the first-team at St. Andrews at the end of the season but he clearly didn’t see enough in him to keep him around for any longer, with Chelsea’s left-sided youngster Juan Castillo arriving recently to push Seddon down the pecking order, which has led to his exit from the Blues.

Birmingham’s loss though is Oxford’s gain and their fans have been reacting to the signing on social media.

Left-back position filled ✅ Nice piece of business for a player at a good age and with a solid amount of L1 experience. KR's close relationship with Lee Bowyer may just have given us the edge on this one. #oufc https://t.co/3RQLvvA1ub — Joe Citrone (@Joe_Citrone) July 22, 2021

Terrific piece of business. Fulfils the attacking full-back criteria, has plenty of experience in this league and the permanent nature of the deal makes him a great asset moving forwards. I hope you like running because this boy does some! #oufc https://t.co/Lz0MBEmzWn — George Dugdale (@GeorgeDugdale) July 22, 2021

Good signing, now a centre back and some wingers would be nice x https://t.co/wtO1gdqFg9 — Bobbi (@bobbim_) July 22, 2021

At last…and 3 years for a change. But we still need more… — Dorset Yellow 🇬🇧 (@LeeB155) July 22, 2021

Fantastic! welcome Steve! — Marklife 🇺🇦 (@MJBastinOx) July 22, 2021

All those moaning about the lack of signings… ye of little faith. Welcome to the club Steve! — #BLACKLIVESMATTER‏ (@heyit5sam) July 22, 2021