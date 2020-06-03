Portsmouth
‘Unreal’, ‘Brilliant’ – Many Portsmouth fans react as club agree deal with Birmingham City over defender
Portsmouth have announced that they have extended Steve Seddon’s loan deal, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the South Coast club.
Seddon joined Pompey on loan in January and was a mainstay in Kenny Jackett’s side before the delay to the season.
The 22-year-old has made 17 appearances for the club so far and contributed one goal and five assists.
It remains unclear if, how, and when the 2019/20 League One season will be concluded but Pompey have agreed a deal that ensures Seddon will remain at the club should it get back underway.
The club announced earlier today that they had agreed a deal with the Blues to extend the left-back’s loan deal, meaning he will remain at Fratton Park until the end of the 2019/20 campaign.
Jackett told the club website that he was “really pleased” the agreement had been made.
He said: “I’m really pleased he can continue with us. Steve is a popular member of the squad – both with fans and his team-mates.
“His loan spell has been very successful so far and we hope it has a big finish, as we attempt to get into the Championship.”
It could be an interesting summer window for the defender, whose deal with the Blues is set to expire in 2021.
For the time being, the 22-year-old’s focus will be on helping Pompey secure promotion this term as Jackett’s side are fourth as things stand – just two points back from the top two.
Have these 15 current and ex-Portsmouth players ever played in the Premier League? Have a go now!
Seddon certainly appears to be a popular figure among the Fratton Park faith as many fans of the South Coast club have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the deal.
Read their reaction here:
Brilliant news just need him to sign permanent contract
— Angela (@Angela16330324) June 3, 2020
Get in lad
— ben (@TabbnerBen02) June 3, 2020
Lovely stuff
— Peter Thurgood (@PeterThurgood1) June 3, 2020
Permanent please
— a a ron (@aaronformby26) June 3, 2020
Get in! https://t.co/iB3t6woTgJ
— Olly (@PFCOlly) June 3, 2020
Unreal 🙌🙌 https://t.co/Edof1n3Vev
— Johnny Mabe (@johnnymabe94) June 3, 2020
— Liam Tinson (@LiamTinson22) June 3, 2020
Good to see. Even better if we could make it permanent https://t.co/ldp4npr7bU
— Harry Bond (@haz_bond) June 3, 2020