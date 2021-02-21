‘Unreal,’ ‘Brilliant’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to performance of recent arrival in Sheffield Wednesday win

Many Birmingham City supporters have heaped praise on Rekeem Harper following the midfielder’s influential performance during the Blues’ vital 1-0 win at fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday.

The Blues headed into the game under ever-mounting pressure with their poor run of form stretched to just one win in 13 games following their midweek loss against Millwall. Aitor Karanka was a manager under serious pressure, with Birmingham already reportedly considering options to replace him. However, this vital win helped by their opponents going down to ten men eases some pressure.

One player that was heavily involved for the Blues in their win at Sheffield Wednesday was West Brom loanee Harper. The midfielder was everywhere for Birmingham and helped to dictate the game with his ability on the ball, as well as being a driving force in the middle of the park after the Owls had gone down to ten men.

Harper made two successful dribbles, two tackles and win eight duels in midfield, as well as finishing with a passing accuracy of 86% (Sofascore). It was the type of performance that will inspire real confidence in the 20-year-old and he could now be the player to help galvanise the Blues to help them get out of relegation danger.

Many Birmingham fans were quick to praise the midfielder with some suggesting that he offers qualities that have been missed. They will be hoping to see more of this from him over the next few weeks.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

That is all we ask for @BCFC fight and passion, the rest will take care of itself. Harper was unreal today. Teams picked itself for Norwich. @BCFCReport_ @BluesFocus @blues_breakdown #KRO — Dale Barton (@Dalebarton4) February 20, 2021

Important win, substitutions strange.

Special mentions to Pedersen and Harper they were great 👏 — Daniel Clarke (@Clarkybcfc91) February 20, 2021

Rekeem harper played so class — Charlie 〽 (@OfficialFoob13) February 20, 2021

Harper was brilliant today. Young lad puts a lot of our ‘experienced’ players to shame. Sunjic actually playing football first half and Etheridge was class. #bcfc — Lloyd Phillips (@LloydPhillips1) February 20, 2021

Etheridge, Harper, Gardner, Pedersen, Hogan all brilliant today 👏👏 Massive win #BCFC — Eric Zimmerman🌍🏐 (@EricZimBCFC) February 20, 2021

Rakeem Harper. Getting better game by game. Wasn’t sold on the loan, but he’s been the best addition to the club imo, baring in mind he couldn’t of come to a worse team in our position. #BCFC — Bumpy Johnson (@TRINIDANDY) February 20, 2021

Rakeem Harper is some player #bcfc — Luke Johns (@lukejohnsbcfc) February 20, 2021

Rekeem Harper has been unreal, MOTM for me #bcfc — jdowen (@jackowenn8) February 20, 2021