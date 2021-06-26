‘Unreal bit of business’, ‘Genuine play off contenders’ – Many Luton fans react as club swoop for Sunderland and Rangers target

Some Championship clubs are not messing around when it comes to transfers this summer, and one of those is Luton Town.

After a 12th placed finish in 2020-21, with Nathan Jones working his magic at Kenilworth Road once again, the Hatters were rocked by some post-season departures, with long-serving players like Matty Pearson and James Collins departing for pastures new.

But their recruitment team has been on the ball to snap up some highly-rated players, such as Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell and Hull City defender Reece Burke.

Wycombe’s Fred Onyedinma has also arrived and so to has the experience of Cameron Jerome and Henri Lansbury – but perhaps the most exciting of the lot so far has just been confirmed.

After a breakout campaign for Morecambe in League Two, Spanish forward Carlos Mendes Gomes found himself attracting mass transfer interest after netting 16 times in 46 games for the Shrimps.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Luton Town played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 What was the score the last time Luton played AFC Bournemouth? 1-0 L 0-0 D 1-1 D 1-0 W

It only intensified after his penalty took the club into League One for the first time in their career, and it seemed inevitable that he would make the jump to another team with bigger finances.

Rangers and Sunderland were both linked, as were many other clubs, but it is Luton who have managed to snap up yet another promising talent as his arrival at Kenilworth Road has been confirmed.

And as you can imagine there’s a lot of excitement amongst fans who have been reacting to the news on social media.

All aboard that promotion party bus lads https://t.co/ZCxH7JzmyW pic.twitter.com/G25kryHGi4 — Scott (@ScottLTFC) June 26, 2021

GET IN THERE WE ARE GOING UP https://t.co/IuaNVvvUUM — G (@GAJF23) June 26, 2021

What a signing 🧡COYH https://t.co/3AxesOY4um — Greg Matthews (@gregrmatthews) June 26, 2021

Can’t take this anymore 🥵 https://t.co/oGdAp8ZjVK — ewan anderson (@Ewananderson_) June 26, 2021

We are genuine play off contenders this year. https://t.co/RuKalpVIiq — Matthew Keane (@MattKeane__) June 26, 2021

Another unreal bit of buisness 👏 https://t.co/Rr7loZu1dF — George Litchfield (@geolitchy) June 26, 2021