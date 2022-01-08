‘Unreal baller’, ‘Single handedly won the game’ – Many Huddersfield fans praise winger after FA Cup win

Huddersfield Town came from behind to beat Burnley on Saturday in the FA Cup with Sorba Thomas coming off the bench to change the game for the Terriers.

The Championship playoff chasers got the better of Premier League Burnley as they came from behind to win late in the game.

Jay Rodriquez gave Burnley the lead in the first half with a firm header from Ashley Westwood’s cross.

Huddersfield came out in the second half on the front foot, but with the game still 1-0 to the home side, Corberan brought on Sorba Thomas to swing the game into Huddersfield’s favour.

The 21-year-old came on the 69th minute and made his first contribution just five minutes later as his low cross found Josh Koroma for the equaliser.

Things improved for the Terriers just 13 minutes later as Thomas delivered the corner for Matty Pearson to head his four of the season to seal the win.

The display from Thomas left fans in awe of the quality produced by the Welsh international and they took to Twitter to praise their star man.

Sorba Thomas unreal baller — 🧃S (@cymrusion) January 8, 2022

Sorba Thomas is different gravy. — NostalgicFootballShirts (@ShirtsNostalgia) January 8, 2022

If Town get through January and Sorba Thomas and Lewis O'Brien are still Huddersfield Town players, that beats any new signing IMO. — HTAFC STATTO (@HTAFC_STATTO) January 8, 2022

@SorbaThomas off the bench to put in TWO quality assists to help take championship side Huddersfield into the #FACUP 4th round proper beating Burnley! Why was the wizard on the bench🤯 — Marlin (@Marlinstarz) January 8, 2022

Sorba Thomas on 🔥 another 2 assists today. Get him in that welsh team 👏🏻 — Corey Bevan (@CoreyBevan) January 8, 2022

SORBA THOMAS REMEMBER THE NAME — Josh (@JoshTHFC__) January 8, 2022

Sorba Thomas came on and more or less won Huddersfield the game single handedly — Naks🥤 (@TopBoyNaks) January 8, 2022

Sorba Thomas appreciation tweet #htfc — Andy 🤙🏻 (@amityandy) January 8, 2022