‘Unreal baller’, ‘Single handedly won the game’ – Many Huddersfield fans praise winger after FA Cup win

1 hour ago

Huddersfield Town came from behind to beat Burnley on Saturday in the FA Cup with Sorba Thomas coming off the bench to change the game for the Terriers. 

The Championship playoff chasers got the better of Premier League Burnley as they came from behind to win late in the game.

Jay Rodriquez gave Burnley the lead in the first half with a firm header from Ashley Westwood’s cross.

Huddersfield came out in the second half on the front foot, but with the game still 1-0 to the home side, Corberan brought on Sorba Thomas to swing the game into Huddersfield’s favour.

The 21-year-old came on the 69th minute and made his first contribution just five minutes later as his low cross found Josh Koroma for the equaliser.

Things improved for the Terriers just 13 minutes later as Thomas delivered the corner for Matty Pearson to head his four of the season to seal the win.

The display from Thomas left fans in awe of the quality produced by the Welsh international and they took to Twitter to praise their star man.


