‘Unreal as per’, ‘Growing in stature every game’ – Many Reading fans impressed by one player against Barnsley

Reading moved to within a point of the Championship play-offs yesterday afternoon, when they secured all three points at home to Barnsley.

It was a much-improved display from the visitors, who have been struggling to even get near the performance levels of last season.

Fans had to wait until the 77th minute to see the only goal of the contest and, fortunately enough for the majority of fans inside the Select Car Leasing Stadium, it was a goal for the hosts.

Netting what was his eighth Championship goal of the season, John Swift expertly controlled Scott Dann’s lofted ball, before rounding Brad Collins and producing a composed finish.

There were some good Reading performances yesterday, and goalkeeper Luke Southwood put in another strong display.

The 23-year-old, who took his opportunity when Rafael Cabral got injured, has played six Championship games this season and has kept three clean sheets.

Not too many Reading fans would have expected Southwood to emerge as their first-choice goalkeeping option this season, but his mature and composed displays have ensured that he can retain his place week in week out.

Here, we take a look at how some Reading fans on Twitter have reacted to Southwood’s performance against The Tykes…

