‘Unreal’, ‘always rated him’ – Many Bristol City fans react as midfielder plays starring role in victory over Stoke City

After not picking up a home win in the league for over nine months, Bristol City have now picked up two victories at Ashton Gate in their last three Championship matches.

The Robins’ latest home triumph came against play-off occupiers Stoke City, with Nigel Pearson’s side running out as 1-0 winners.

Bristol City had to withstand some early Stoke pressure, with Steven Fletcher twice being denied by the woodwork, with Josh Tymon causing all sorts of problems from the left-back position.

However, it was the hosts who took a lead into half time, when Tyreeq Bakinson tapped home after stoke were unable to clear from a long throw in the 38th minute.

Bakinson helped his side gain control of the football in the second half, in what was an excellent second 45 from the hosts.

The 23-year-old has started the last five games for The Robins after not being deployed too often in the early stages of the campaign.

The holding midfielder’s excellent passing range, tenacity and reading of the game, all make him a quality option in Bristol City’s midfield and an excellent option for Pearson to have at his disposal.

Here, we take a look at how Bristol City fans have reacted on Twitter to the young midfielder’s performance…

Key difference last 2 games is having some width for an out ball, via COD on left and be good to see something similar on right. Benarous, Scott and Bakinson great at disrupting. Tireless defending and goalkeeping Whole team effort and attitude was bang on. Great performance. — mike wood (@mikeygwood) November 25, 2021

always loved the bloke — Alex Scott fanboy (@BCFCCrob) November 25, 2021

always rated him what a player — Alex Scott fanboy (@BCFCCrob) November 24, 2021

He was unreal today 😍 — Ethan (@bcfcEJ) November 24, 2021

@Tyreeq_Bakinson you played outstanding tonight keep up your hard work my friend. — Andrew Shaw (@andrewshaw94) November 24, 2021

Fair play to the lad, I think without that goal he was getting subbed at half time as he really struggled in what was a competitive midfield, looked the part in the second half though — Tommy Gun 🔫 (@dodgysocket) November 24, 2021