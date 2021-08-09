Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Coventry City

‘Unreal’, ‘Ace’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans are loving midfielder’s recent showing v Coventry City

Published

9 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest’s 2021/22 season got off to a far from ideal start, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Coventry City. 

The Reds were on to spoil the party on Coventry’s return to the Ricoh Arena, as Lyle Taylor fired home from close-range, after a strong run and inch-perfect cross from Brennan Johnson.

But Forest soaked up a considerable amount of pressure in the second-half, and that pressure soon told as Viktor Gyökeres’ deflected strike from ten yards out found the back of the net.

Coventry then pushed for a winner, and were rewarded deep into injury-time, as Kyle McFadzean’s effort proved too strong for Brice Samba in the Nottingham Forest goal.

One player who caught the eye with a strong performance in the first game of the season for the Reds was Alex Mighten, with the midfielder playing 75 minutes on the day, before being replaced with Philip Zinckernagel.

Mighten made two successful dribbles in the game, whilst also having a Whoscored rating of 6.7 against the Sky Blues, which made him one of Forest’s stronger performers on the day.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Mighten’s performance in the defeat to the Sky Blues on Sunday afternoon.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Unreal’, ‘Ace’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans are loving midfielder’s recent showing v Coventry City

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: