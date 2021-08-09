‘Unreal’, ‘Ace’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans are loving midfielder’s recent showing v Coventry City

Nottingham Forest’s 2021/22 season got off to a far from ideal start, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Coventry City.

The Reds were on to spoil the party on Coventry’s return to the Ricoh Arena, as Lyle Taylor fired home from close-range, after a strong run and inch-perfect cross from Brennan Johnson.

But Forest soaked up a considerable amount of pressure in the second-half, and that pressure soon told as Viktor Gyökeres’ deflected strike from ten yards out found the back of the net.

Coventry then pushed for a winner, and were rewarded deep into injury-time, as Kyle McFadzean’s effort proved too strong for Brice Samba in the Nottingham Forest goal.

One player who caught the eye with a strong performance in the first game of the season for the Reds was Alex Mighten, with the midfielder playing 75 minutes on the day, before being replaced with Philip Zinckernagel.

Mighten made two successful dribbles in the game, whilst also having a Whoscored rating of 6.7 against the Sky Blues, which made him one of Forest’s stronger performers on the day.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Mighten’s performance in the defeat to the Sky Blues on Sunday afternoon.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Mate Mighten is unreal I don't know why he took him off — Josh🍋 (@_JoshNffc) August 8, 2021

Seriously I can see Barca coming in for Mighten £50m #nffc — Simon Tebbutt (@TebbsTebbutt) August 8, 2021

Hard to be devastated. Thought Yates, Johnson, McKenna and Mighten were ace. #nffc — Jake (@jakeadkinsport) August 8, 2021

Mighten and Brennan absolute ballers 🤩#NFFC — Davina ♡︎ (@davina12xo) August 8, 2021

Mighten's pace is frightening! #NFFC — Dave 🎶🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿It's Coming Home (@dj_zotov) August 8, 2021

Alex mighten is the Jack grealish of the championship with how many times he gets fouled playing for #nffc — forest forever (@forestforever11) August 8, 2021

Keep Johnson and Mighten at all costs. Both genuine quality and will only get better. #NFFC — James Taylor (@jtweets92) August 8, 2021

If we can keep Mighten, Johnson and Mbe Soh, the future’s bright! #NFFC — Brian (@BrianStark3ER) August 8, 2021

Johnson, gabrial, mighten.. Just build a team round them, very impressed and what we've been missing absolutely no fear. #nffc — Scott Harding (@ScottHa26547799) August 8, 2021