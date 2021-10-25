Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Fulham

‘Unreal’, ‘Absolutely class’ – Many Fulham fans laud player’s performance v Nottingham Forest

Published

5 mins ago

on

Many Fulham fans have taken to Twitter to react to Neeskens Kebano’s performance in the 4-0 away win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday at the City Ground. 

The winger started the game on the left hand side and played a vital role in helping his side to claim all three points on Trentside as he notched up a goal just after the hour mark to cap what was a great performance by the player.

Kebano was  slipped in by Harry Wilson before slamming the ball in at the near post in order to score his first goal for the club since January as the Whites really turned on the style against Forest.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Fulham faithful to respond to the winger’s showing, with many taking to social media to air their views on what they saw from Kebano.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Fulham players are playing at now?

1 of 28

Stefan Johansen?

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Unreal’, ‘Absolutely class’ – Many Fulham fans laud player’s performance v Nottingham Forest

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: