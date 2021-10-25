‘Unreal’, ‘Absolutely class’ – Many Fulham fans laud player’s performance v Nottingham Forest

Many Fulham fans have taken to Twitter to react to Neeskens Kebano’s performance in the 4-0 away win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday at the City Ground.

The winger started the game on the left hand side and played a vital role in helping his side to claim all three points on Trentside as he notched up a goal just after the hour mark to cap what was a great performance by the player.

Kebano was slipped in by Harry Wilson before slamming the ball in at the near post in order to score his first goal for the club since January as the Whites really turned on the style against Forest.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Fulham faithful to respond to the winger’s showing, with many taking to social media to air their views on what they saw from Kebano.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Glad you scored you deserved that, for all you put in 👌 — Daniel Kimberley (@DanielKimberle4) October 24, 2021

Brilliant goal today Neeskens, throughly deserved. What a second half performance by the team 👍 — Richard Peacock (@Pavo121) October 24, 2021

Have a Chinese and a few cans lad. You've earned it. — Ubergreeny (@ubergreeny) October 24, 2021

Great goal, you beautiful man!!! — Denver (@Denver1879) October 24, 2021

So glad to see you starting regularly and scoring. Long may it continue. 👏 — Dave (@doydoy64) October 24, 2021

congrats on the goal king 👑 — fulham coming from a losing position 👻 (@esbarnard_) October 24, 2021

Proper performance today 👏🏻 — AF (@AFreitas1308) October 24, 2021

Absolutely class act — Jonathan (@JonMickie17) October 24, 2021

Well done fella. Another great shift put in well done! COYW'S — MARK FISHER (@MARKFIS77921435) October 24, 2021

So good to see Silva giving this man the respect he deserves unreal player https://t.co/YPqeAkHtTS — Craig (@craigeylesffc) October 24, 2021

Who doesn’t love kebano

Such a likeable person ❤️ https://t.co/vaqM6EpFAE — 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐡𝐚𝐦 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐈 𝐃𝐢𝐞 (@FFC_Alex) October 24, 2021