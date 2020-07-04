‘Unplayable’, ‘Superb’ – These Portsmouth fans are raving about 24-y/o after Oxford draw

Ronan Curtis scored Portsmouth’s only goal in their 1-1 draw with Oxford United last night.

The League One play-offs got underway with a bang last night – Pompey played out an entertaining draw with Oxford, whilst Wycombe thrashed Fleetwood Town 4-1.

Curtis has earned his praise throughout the season, and did so again last night when he put his side into a first-half lead. Marcus Browne equalised soon after for Oxford though, and now matters will be settled in Oxford on Monday night.

The Irishman has had yet another fine season with Portsmouth – he’s again reached double figures for goals after scoring his 12th of the season last night, and plenty of fans recognised his talents.

Many feel that Curtis is the sole player in the side who could make the step-up to the Championship should Pompey make it all the way, though Kenny Jackett’s side have a testing tie against Oxford to get through first.

See what fans had to say about Curtis’ performance last night:

Curtis almost unplayable there, had to foul him to stop him. Ref kept #OUFC in that game. On to Monday #pompey — PO4 (@Pompey72b) July 3, 2020

There’s not a single part of me that wants anything other than a win on Monday and a win in the final, but does anyone else feel a tad nervous about being in the Championship next season? Who in this squad is genuine Championship quality? Case for Curtis but who else? 🤷‍♂️#Pompey — Simon Kirby (@simonpfc) July 3, 2020

It was very cagey, very scrappy. Ronan Curtis would be excellent in the Championship mind, he's good fun to watch — Danny Jamieson (@DannyJamieson) July 3, 2020

Ronan Curtis has been absolutely superb so far deserves that goal. #Pompey #COYBIG — Robbie Fahy (@fahy_rob) July 3, 2020

Ronan curtis the only championship standard player we have. — Stephen Rose (@roseys111) July 3, 2020

Ronan Curtis What a player!!!!! ⚽️ — Ciaran O'Doherty (@Ciaran20591) July 3, 2020