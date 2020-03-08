Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

QPR

‘Unplayable’, ‘Special’ – Plenty of QPR fans react to impressive individual display

Published

17 mins ago

on

Queens Park Rangers secured a stunning victory at Preston North End on Saturday as they came from behind to grab the three points at Deepdale.

The R’s had trailed early on in the match, but Grant Hall levelled for Mark Warburton’s side early in the second-half.

The fixture then took a turning point, as Geoff Cameron saw red, meaning that QPR would have to play the final 25 minutes of the match with ten men.

However, the sending off only encouraged the away side more and it proved to be motivation for what was an encapsulating final 12 minutes in Preston.

Ryan Manning made it 2-1, and shortly after Eberechi Eze made it three. The 21-year-old has been in fine form so far this campaign, and is a star in the making.

Eze has scored 12 goals throughout the season, whilst also assisting eight times. His statistics are some of the best in the division and that has seen him become a fan favourite amongst QPR supporters.

Here’s how the R’s fans reacted to Eze’s performance against Preston on Saturday…

Can you get 100% in this QPR quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15

Who is this ex-QPR right-back?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Unplayable’, ‘Special’ – Plenty of QPR fans react to impressive individual display

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: