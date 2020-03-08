‘Unplayable’, ‘Special’ – Plenty of QPR fans react to impressive individual display

Queens Park Rangers secured a stunning victory at Preston North End on Saturday as they came from behind to grab the three points at Deepdale.

The R’s had trailed early on in the match, but Grant Hall levelled for Mark Warburton’s side early in the second-half.

The fixture then took a turning point, as Geoff Cameron saw red, meaning that QPR would have to play the final 25 minutes of the match with ten men.

However, the sending off only encouraged the away side more and it proved to be motivation for what was an encapsulating final 12 minutes in Preston.

Ryan Manning made it 2-1, and shortly after Eberechi Eze made it three. The 21-year-old has been in fine form so far this campaign, and is a star in the making.

Eze has scored 12 goals throughout the season, whilst also assisting eight times. His statistics are some of the best in the division and that has seen him become a fan favourite amongst QPR supporters.

Here’s how the R’s fans reacted to Eze’s performance against Preston on Saturday…

Class performance and another fantastic comeback. Defended superbly second half especially after going down to 10 and Eze once again head and shoulders above. Warbuton masterclass, the subs changed the game. What a manager and what a job he’s doing.👏🏻 #QPR — Oli (@oliqpr) March 7, 2020

Ebere Eze has now got 20 goal contributions this season. Another goal and assist today, I’m honestly running out of words to describe how good he is. What a player he is going to become. #QPR @EbereEze10 — BallSZN (@edtaylorqpr) March 7, 2020

Luke Amos changed the game when he came on at half time. Eze was unplayable. Well done Rangers 🔵⚪🔵⚪#QPR — Chris Taylor 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@superhoopchris) March 7, 2020

What a performance. Finally got out Qpr back ❤️. Hope spurs don’t come for EZe he’s special — ben heth (@Benh917) March 7, 2020

#qpr @QPR What a second half performance from the boys. Sublime performances from Grant Hall and Ebere Eze to point just a few out. Even Amos when he came on was class. To go a man down and score twice and win it 3-1 just shows the belief of this squad and what Warbs has done — Thomas Hadden (@20304Hadden) March 7, 2020

Amazing result today @QPR. ‘Eze’s too good for you’. And, sadly, he’s too good for us too. We should enjoy watching him while we still can.. #qpr @EbereEze10 — Gavin Lawson (@gavthtc) March 7, 2020

Ebere Eze is something special. 10 men and we managed to comeback against a playoff pushing team. 6 points away from the playoffs now and we have Barnsley and Charlton next. Late playoff push? #qpr — reece (@reeceqpr) March 7, 2020