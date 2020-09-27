Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Unplayable’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans react to player’s performance v Cardiff City

1 hour ago

Reading made it three wins from three after yet another superb performance away from home as they beat Cardiff City 2-1.

The Royals sit top of the Championship having won every single match since the new campaign kicked-off.

One man that has been key to their success is forward Lucas Joao, who netted once again for Reading, this time to make it 2-0 to the Royals on the day.

Joao has been a key part of this Reading side when he’s injury free, and plays as a lone striker due to his power and ability to hold-up the ball.

He scored in the opening day victory against Derby County, and now he’s done the same in yet another strong away performance from this new look Royals side.

Here’s how the Reading supporters reacted to yet another strong performance from the forward…


