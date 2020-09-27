‘Unplayable’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans react to player’s performance v Cardiff City

Reading made it three wins from three after yet another superb performance away from home as they beat Cardiff City 2-1.

The Royals sit top of the Championship having won every single match since the new campaign kicked-off.

One man that has been key to their success is forward Lucas Joao, who netted once again for Reading, this time to make it 2-0 to the Royals on the day.

Joao has been a key part of this Reading side when he’s injury free, and plays as a lone striker due to his power and ability to hold-up the ball.

He scored in the opening day victory against Derby County, and now he’s done the same in yet another strong away performance from this new look Royals side.

Here’s how the Reading supporters reacted to yet another strong performance from the forward…

What a win. Laurent and Rino such a dominant central midfield. Taken us so long to find the combo. Defence excellent, Joao unplayable, Olise out of this world. Praying injuries aren’t as bad as first feared. Puscas did well also! Serious kahunas. Top of the league 🔥🔵 #readingfc — Jimmy Coulson (@Jimmy_Coulson) September 26, 2020

This season is definitely the best we've seen of Olise yet, with another brilliant performance today. Laurent and Rinomhota were fantastic in midfield, Joao's all round play was brilliant and I thought Holmes did very well when he slotted in at right back. #readingfc — Harrison Mitchell (@harrison1871rfc) September 26, 2020

Imagine if Lucas Joao could stay fit, what a player #readingfc — Webby (@mitchellw2211) September 26, 2020

Lucas João was simply fantastic. His hold up play is some of the best we have ever seen at Reading. The technique for his goal was very impressive. Rolls Royce of a striker. Let’s hope his injury is not too bad 🤞 #readingfc pic.twitter.com/7hRSZfvwsB — Talk Reading (@TalkReading) September 26, 2020

Lucas Joao MOTM for me, & not even for his goal (which was superb). The difference he makes in the way he holds the ball up, and skilfully uses it is such a huge bonus. If he’s dislocated his shoulder, we are screwed! Hopefully similar to Moore’s shoulder last season #ReadingFC — LordCKS (@LordCKS) September 26, 2020

Definitely deserved to win overall, João was outstanding again, but thought Laurent and Rinomhota both did really well in protecting the back 4. Morrison an absolute warrior as always and also big shout out to Tom Holmes who did brilliant when he got thrown on! #readingfc — Tom Maynard (@ttmaynard) September 26, 2020

Don't mean to exaggerate but Lucas Eduardo dos Santos Joao is the living reincarnation of Jesus #readingfc — A (@rfc_1871) September 26, 2020