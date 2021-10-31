‘Unplayable’, ‘Needs to start’ – Many Derby County fans react to cameo from one player in Blackburn loss

A number of Derby County supporters were left impressed by the cameo performance of Festy Ebosele after he came off the bench in the Rams’ 2-1 defeat against Blackburn Rovers

Wayne Rooney’s side found themselves two-goals behind at half time against Blackburn following a poor first half performance that saw the Rams deliver an unusually flat showing. That enabled Rovers to take control of the game and force them on to the back foot for large periods.

The Rams markedly improved after the break and they managed to get themselves back into the game and put pressure on Blackburn’s defence. However, in the end, it was just about not good enough good them to take anything from the contest.

One player who did make an impact in the second period was Ebosele. That came with him coming from the bench to add a spark to the Rams’ attacking play, and he was always keen to drive forwards with the ball and commit defenders with his raw pace and talent.

Ebosele managed to have more touches in his brief cameo than Kamil Jozwiak did in the first half and that shows that he could be in contention now to have more of a run in the team.

Many Derby fans were left thinking that Ebolsele deserves more game time now in the next few weeks after his display from the bench against Blackburn.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Positives from that game. • Davies is our best goalscorer.

• Ebosele actually showed us how impressive he is at driving with the ball.

• Max Bird was very very good in the second half. Never scared to take the ball. #dcfc #dcfcfans — Lewis (@lewis_everett11) October 30, 2021

#DCFC disgraceful performance 1st half, no excuse for not putting in any effort. No running, tackling, marking? Mystery how we came out like that?

Should have made changes b4 20mins. 2nd half.Bird class,Ebosele unplayable, CKR the man! Too many passengers, Need Knight back. — stevie barned (@stevie15barnes) October 30, 2021

You simply cannot play like we did in the first half and expect to pick up points. Ebosele is very raw, but has the one thing that scares opposition players. Huge pace. Needs to start a few games now. #dcfc needs wins. — Chris Roe (@chris_roe78) October 30, 2021

Ebosele offered more in his 15mins than Sibley and Jozwiak did in their 45 mins each! #dcfc #dcfcfans — Gav (@Gav1981) October 30, 2021

Festy Ebosele is some talent by the way. So strong, skilful and he’s bloody rapid. Derby’s mini Adama Traore⚡️ — Jacob Hackett (@jhackett__) October 30, 2021

Ebosele has drawn 2 yellow cards in the last few mins, one resulting in a goal. Needs to start games #dcfc — Rich (@Richierams11) October 30, 2021