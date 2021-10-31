Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Unplayable’, ‘Needs to start’ – Many Derby County fans react to cameo from one player in Blackburn loss

Published

9 mins ago

on

A number of Derby County supporters were left impressed by the cameo performance of Festy Ebosele after he came off the bench in the Rams’ 2-1 defeat against Blackburn Rovers

Wayne Rooney’s side found themselves two-goals behind at half time against Blackburn following a poor first half performance that saw the Rams deliver an unusually flat showing. That enabled Rovers to take control of the game and force them on to the back foot for large periods.

The Rams markedly improved after the break and they managed to get themselves back into the game and put pressure on Blackburn’s defence. However, in the end, it was just about not good enough good them to take anything from the contest.

One player who did make an impact in the second period was Ebosele. That came with him coming from the bench to add a spark to the Rams’ attacking play, and he was always keen to drive forwards with the ball and commit defenders with his raw pace and talent.

Ebosele managed to have more touches in his brief cameo than Kamil Jozwiak did in the first half and that shows that he could be in contention now to have more of a run in the team.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


