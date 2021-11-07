‘Unplayable’ – Many Hull City fans react to player’s performance against Barnsley

Hull City ended a run of five straight defeats with a 2-0 victory away to Barnsley yesterday afternoon.

The Tigers, who had not won away since the opening day of the season, opened the scoring through George Honeyman in the 33rd minute, before the points were sealed by Keane Lewis-Potter in the 75th minute.

The victory took the away side above The Tykes, but they remain three points from safety, with Cardiff City securing three points late on in the day against Huddersfield Town.

Lewis-Potter excelled last season for Grant McCann’s side, proving to be an important source of goals and chances.

Despite showing glimpses of his quality and potential, he has struggled to have as much influence early on in this campaign.

However, his performance against The Tykes was a reminder of the ability he possesses and that he can cut it at this level.

The young winger has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks, with Southampton reportedly keen.

The 20-year-old is certainly an exciting prospect in the English game and if he continues putting in performances like he did yesterday, then he will alert a whole host of higher-level clubs.

Here, we take a look at how Hull fans reacted to his goal and performance against Barnsley yesterday…

A lot better than his show boating disaster last week. — Charles Bristow (@CharlesBristow) November 6, 2021

Good league 1 player. Yet to prove he can do it against championship sides (Barnsley are a league 1 side) — Dagenham Geeza (@DagenhamGeeza) November 6, 2021

He’s one of our own Keane lewis potter he’s one of our own — Steamedpluto44 (@steamedpluto44) November 7, 2021

So unlucky Longman, on his birthday too😭 KLP today is unplayable — Hull City Italy 🇮🇹 (@HullCityItalian) November 6, 2021

this boys going places — Owen🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Owen_MH15) November 6, 2021

KLP has the ability to emulate Jarrod Bowen. He needs to be coached well, learn, continue to work hard and experience will bring composure to his game. @LewisPotter_K 👏 — LeeDolman 🇬🇧 (@leedolman9) November 6, 2021

MOTM for me — TigerDor 💙 (@TigerDor) November 6, 2021