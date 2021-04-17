Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Unplayable’, ‘Clearly has the talent’ – Many Derby County fans react to 27-year-old’s performance

Published

3 mins ago

on

Derby County were dragged into serious trouble last night as they lost 2-1 to Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

The Rams needed a win to relieve some pressure and place it on other teams around them as they prepared to play a day earlier than the others.

The night did get off to the perfect start. Tom Lawrence – playing as a striker for the night – showed his predatory instincts to ghost in at the front post and head in a cross from the left.

But Derby’s defensive frailties were exposed as they threw away a 1-0 lead to lose the game. Sam Gallagher headed home from a corner right before half-time.

Andre Wisdom’s slip allowed Adam Armstrong to capitalise and feed Harvey Elliott, whose shot flew through David Marshall and into the net – a goal which saw Blackburn win the game.

One positive was seeing Lawrence get back amongst the goals, with his performances looking sharper since his return from injury.

Here’s how Derby fans reacted to his performance…


