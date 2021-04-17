‘Unplayable’, ‘Clearly has the talent’ – Many Derby County fans react to 27-year-old’s performance

Derby County were dragged into serious trouble last night as they lost 2-1 to Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

The Rams needed a win to relieve some pressure and place it on other teams around them as they prepared to play a day earlier than the others.

The night did get off to the perfect start. Tom Lawrence – playing as a striker for the night – showed his predatory instincts to ghost in at the front post and head in a cross from the left.

But Derby’s defensive frailties were exposed as they threw away a 1-0 lead to lose the game. Sam Gallagher headed home from a corner right before half-time.

Andre Wisdom’s slip allowed Adam Armstrong to capitalise and feed Harvey Elliott, whose shot flew through David Marshall and into the net – a goal which saw Blackburn win the game.

One positive was seeing Lawrence get back amongst the goals, with his performances looking sharper since his return from injury.

Here’s how Derby fans reacted to his performance…

How can you give Roberts a 5.5 he was on par with Shinnie and Lawrence tonight only player that actually looked remotely lively in the final third — DCFC_STUFFS (@DcfcStuffs1884) April 16, 2021

I was genuinely happy when Lawrence scored — DCFC_STUFFS (@DcfcStuffs1884) April 16, 2021

Can’t wait for relegation so we can finally get rid of tom Lawrence #dcfc — Matthew Dunkling (@MattDunks91) April 16, 2021

No matter what happens for rest of match. Reality check for some of our fans. Rooney is reason we may stay up. Was 100% if cocu stayed. And Lawrence is our best player by a million miles so get off his back #dcfc — Mark Harvey (@harv996) April 16, 2021

Roberts and Lawrence on song are unplayable #dcfc — Adrian Pacey (@AdrianPacey) April 16, 2021

I’ve slagged Lawrence off a lot in the past but if he saves us from relegation then fair play to him. #dcfcfans #dcfc #BRFCvDCFC — RamsTime84 (@RamsTime84) April 16, 2021

Imagine if Lawrence had played like he has these last few games for his whole #dcfc career he would be an absolute legend for us. Clearly has the talent. — Rob Allen (@allen_robert1) April 16, 2021