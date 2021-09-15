Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Unplayable at this level’ – Many Reading FC fans react to player’s display v Peterborough

7 mins ago

Reading secured a 3-1 victory over Peterborough United yesterday, a result that took them out of the relegation zone and into a comfortable 15th place. 

It has been a tough start for The Royals, who have now conceded 17 goals in their opening seven games, but yesterday they grabbed an important three points. 

After a goalless first half, John Swift opened the scoring with a sweetly-struck free-kick in the 64th minute, before Tom Dele-Bashiru converted a second for the home side just three minutes later. 

Nathan Thompson halved the deficit with 15 minutes to go when he nodded home from a free-kick.

Dele-Bashiru ensured that the three points would stay in Berkshire, when he collected the ball of Swift, before firing an effort past Christy Pym in the Peterborough goal. 

Swift’s opener was his seventh goal of the season, with the Chelsea academy graduate two clear in the Championship goalscoring charts. 

Reading signed the 26-year-old from The Blues in 2016, featuring over 170 times since his arrival five years ago. 

In that time, he has netted 30 goals for The Royals and has provided a further 28 assists.

Here, we take a look at how some Reading fans have reacted on Twitter to John Swift’s display against Peterborough last night…


