‘Unplayable at this level’ – Many Reading FC fans react to player’s display v Peterborough

Reading secured a 3-1 victory over Peterborough United yesterday, a result that took them out of the relegation zone and into a comfortable 15th place.

It has been a tough start for The Royals, who have now conceded 17 goals in their opening seven games, but yesterday they grabbed an important three points.

After a goalless first half, John Swift opened the scoring with a sweetly-struck free-kick in the 64th minute, before Tom Dele-Bashiru converted a second for the home side just three minutes later.

Nathan Thompson halved the deficit with 15 minutes to go when he nodded home from a free-kick.

Dele-Bashiru ensured that the three points would stay in Berkshire, when he collected the ball of Swift, before firing an effort past Christy Pym in the Peterborough goal.

Swift’s opener was his seventh goal of the season, with the Chelsea academy graduate two clear in the Championship goalscoring charts.

Reading signed the 26-year-old from The Blues in 2016, featuring over 170 times since his arrival five years ago.

In that time, he has netted 30 goals for The Royals and has provided a further 28 assists.

Here, we take a look at how some Reading fans have reacted on Twitter to John Swift’s display against Peterborough last night…

Waking up after win seems a lost feeling! Awful first half, two poor teams then John Swift turned up as per. The FK changed the confidence and spurred #ReadingFC into life. Goal conceded rattled us a bit. Southwood impressed, Rafael was clapping in the stands!

Tough test Sat. — Ben Waite (@etiawneb) September 15, 2021

John swift at his best is unplayable at this level #readingfc — Luke Thurlow 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@luke_1871) September 15, 2021

This fella is different gravy! URZ — Rex Da (@RexDa45) September 14, 2021

Forget CR7. We’ve got JS8! — Behaviournomics (@behaviournomics) September 14, 2021

John Swift is my hero https://t.co/Oq7noW3DeF — Arthur Bowen (@abowen1998) September 14, 2021

Massive 3 points. 3 really good goals and better defensively. Swift and Dele outstanding btw 🔥🔵⚪ #readingfc https://t.co/Pk8gJJPZ6Y — AidenRFC🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@AidenRFC_) September 14, 2021