‘Unplayable all night’, ‘Must be our priority’ – Many Charlton fans heap praise on one player after Lincoln win

Charlton Athletic kept their play-off dreams alive by beating Lincoln City 3-1 at The Valley last night and many Addicks fans have heaped praise on striker Jayden Stockley.

The Preston North End loanee started up top on his own but was joined by Chuks Aneke after the break and opened the scoring for the home side not long after, smashing a half-volley into the top corner.

Stockley was inches away from doubling the deficit later in the second half but goals from Ryan Innis and then Aneke within minutes of each other gave Nigel Adkins’ side a lead that would not be overturned, despite Harry Anderson’s late goal.

The result means Charlton are now just one point back from the top six ahead of the final day of the season, knowing that they’ll need results elsewhere to go their way to have any chance of making the play-offs.

All Adkins’ side can do is do their job against League One champions Hull City on Sunday and after an impressive display, you feel the Addicks boss will likely consider starting Aneke and Stockley up top together.

The latter has now scored eight times and added two assists in his 21 league appearances since joining on loan in January – an impressive return given the side’s struggles in the early part of the year.

It remains to be seen what the future will hold for Stockley and whether a permanent move to Charlton could follow in the summer but he certainly seems to be a popular figure after last night’s game.

Read the reaction of Addicks supporters here:

Got my ST today and looking forward to getting back to The Valley. Would love to see Jayden Stockley stay with us 🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻#cafc — Jdoc29 (@Jdoc291) May 4, 2021

Great win. Stockley MOTM. Unplayable all night and got his goal. Chuks has a big impact. Morgan did well too #cafc — Bray Ash (@brayash24) May 4, 2021

Whatever happens this summer, getting Stockley on a perm, and getting Chuks to re-sign must be our priority. #cafc — Joe Rochester (@roch_91_) May 4, 2021

A great & unexpected result, we played well 2nd half. We’re much better with another striker, it just makes us more varied, with more options. Much better without JP and unreal workrate from Stockley & Gilbey tonight. Well at least Sunday will be interesting now. #cafc — Steve Maclennan (@Maccn5) May 4, 2021

Ok please no more doubting Adkins – once he gets HIS # men we will be up n running – maybe next year but …. so we should resign Stockley and Chucks ( as a super sub) only ) then …..#cafc — platty (@platty82639487) May 4, 2021

Stockley needs to be the first player NA tries to sign up #cafc — Matt (@HawkenMatt) May 4, 2021

Sign him up now — George 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿✈️ (@George80162185) May 4, 2021