‘Unplayable all night’, ‘Must be our priority’ – Many Charlton fans heap praise on one player after Lincoln win

2 hours ago

Charlton Athletic kept their play-off dreams alive by beating Lincoln City 3-1 at The Valley last night and many Addicks fans have heaped praise on striker Jayden Stockley. 

The Preston North End loanee started up top on his own but was joined by Chuks Aneke after the break and opened the scoring for the home side not long after, smashing a half-volley into the top corner.

Stockley was inches away from doubling the deficit later in the second half but goals from Ryan Innis and then Aneke within minutes of each other gave Nigel Adkins’ side a lead that would not be overturned, despite Harry Anderson’s late goal.

The result means Charlton are now just one point back from the top six ahead of the final day of the season, knowing that they’ll need results elsewhere to go their way to have any chance of making the play-offs.

All Adkins’ side can do is do their job against League One champions Hull City on Sunday and after an impressive display, you feel the Addicks boss will likely consider starting Aneke and Stockley up top together.

The latter has now scored eight times and added two assists in his 21 league appearances since joining on loan in January – an impressive return given the side’s struggles in the early part of the year.

It remains to be seen what the future will hold for Stockley and whether a permanent move to Charlton could follow in the summer but he certainly seems to be a popular figure after last night’s game.

