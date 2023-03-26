Sam McCallum showed a great deal of promise on loan at Queens Park Rangers from Norwich City last season.

However, in the end, niggling injuries meant that the 22-year-old was unable to have a sustained positive impact under Mark Warburton.

Although, the Rs were relatively well equipped to carry on their play-off push in McCallum's absence with, now retired, Lee Wallace slotting in slightly out of position at left wing back to make 21 Championship appearances.

McCallum and Wallace left the club in the summer, and not sufficiently replacing the depth that they brought to the squad has proved to be a costly mistake.

Kenneth Paal was an excellent summer pick-up on a free transfer from Eredivisie side Zwolle.

The 25-year-old has played in all but six of Rangers' second tier outings this season, but missing the last four on the bounce has made things difficult for Gareth Ainsworth.

Where Warburton had Wallace to lean on last season when McCallum was on the treatment table, Ainsworth does not have another specialist left back or left wing back to turn to, forcing him to re-adjust to the detriment of the team.

Osman Kakay, who is probably punching above his weight as a regular starter for the Rs, considering their apparent promotion aspirations, has had to play on his weaker left side due to the lack of options available to Ainsworth.

Assembling a squad to compete over 46 games should, as a minimum requirement in the Championship, see a club build a squad that could field two completely different starting XIs of a standard capable of picking up results at the level.

That is simply not the case at QPR, and they have paid the price for that over the course of the season, with Neil Critchley and Ainsworth having their hands tied behind their back when it comes to certain personnel and areas of the pitch.

The drop-off of the last few months has seen a negative reaction from supporters towards the decision makers at QPR, and though it is not an error that makes their position untenable, the club hierarchy must accept criticism around their summer recruitment, when they are now on such a slide with Osman Kakay playing as a left back or left wing back.

Kakay is a competent squad player at second tier level, but the role that he has had this season has been too demanding and is, through no fault of his own, negatively impacting the squad.

Due to the additional cover that Warburton had, this scenario was far less likely to crop up last season, they have shot themselves in the foot due to poor future planning and squad building.