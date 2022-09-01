Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Unnamed EFL interest in Leeds United player lingers

Published

30 seconds ago

on

It’s been reported that Leeds United midfielder, Sean McGurk, is attracting interest from the EFL. 

Leeds have been open to younger players heading out of Elland Road on loan this summer. Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton are two headline names that have moved to Millwall, whilst Ian Poveda has joined Blackpool in the Championship.

There are other players that remain at Thorp Arch, though, including McGurk.

It’s claimed by The Athletic that ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline, there’s lower league interest in a potential loan for the midfielder.

The 19-year-old made 19 Premier League 2 appearances last season, scoring three goals and registering one assist at U23 level. McGurk has continued to be involved at Premier League 2 Division 2 level for Leeds in 2022/23.

The midfielder arrived at Elland Road from Wigan Athletic back in the summer of 2021, signing a three year deal, which will run until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Verdict 

Whilst it’s not clear who is interested in McGurk, you’d imagine that a player of his talent will have plenty of League One or League Two clubs interested in his signature.

When McGurk moved from Wigan to Leeds, there was a feeling that he could well have been on the cusp of a first-team breakthrough at the DW Stadium.

A year down the line that’s a feeling that’s going to have increased given the exposure he’s had at a good level of youth football with Leeds.

One to keep an eye on in the next 12 hours for sure.

Thoughts? Let us know! 


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

