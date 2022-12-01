Unnamed Championship interest emerges in Leeds United ace ahead of January

There is unnamed Championship interest emerging in Leeds United ace, Joe Gelhardt, ahead of the January transfer window.

Leeds brought Gelhardt to Elland Road in the summer of 2020, taking advantage of Wigan Athletic’s precarious financial situation at the time.

Gelhardt enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Elland Road last season in the Premier League, scoring two goals and registering a further two assists in 20 appearances, proving to be a bright spark in a campaign that almost saw the Whites slip back into the EFL.

However, the 20-year-old has struggled to back that up with regular minutes in the current campaign, starting only three games across all competitions and just one in the Premier League.

Jesse Marsch has preferred the likes of Rodrigo Moreno as his No.9 option despite the extended absence of Patrick Bamford. Gelhardt has made 10 substitute appearances to go with his start at Brentford in the league this season and has registered one assist.

Leeds All Over are reporting that Championship clubs are now registering their interest in taking Gelhardt on loan from Leeds during the January transfer window. It’s claimed that one of those clubs are currently positioned in the bottom third of the division.

The sides from 17th down are: Stoke City, Bristol City, Cardiff City, Hull City, West Brom, Wigan Athletic, Blackpool and Huddersfield Town.

The Verdict

It’s not clear if Leeds are going to make Gelhardt available for loan, with the striker still really highly-rated at Elland Road. However, if they do, there will be a sea of interest in the 20-year-old.

He’s a superb talent, who has already impressed in the Championship with one goals in 18 appearances for Wigan back in 2019/20.

Since then, he’s broken through in the Premier League and, in fairness to him, looks a top-flight player.

Any side getting their hands on him in the Championship would benefit from his quality, particularly a club battling at the wrong end of the table.

