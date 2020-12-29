Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Barnsley

‘Unmitigated disaster’, ‘Shocking’ – Many Barnsley fans react to manager link to Sheffield Wednesday

Published

8 mins ago

on

Many people will have raised their eyebrows last night as it was announced that Sheffield Wednesday had parted company with Tony Pulis after little over a month of the Welshman being in charge of the Owls, leaving the club searching for their seventh manager in five years. 

It appears that the move has been taken by Dejphon Chansiri in order to address the club’s alarming run of form as they seek to claw back ground on their rivals in order to move out and away from the relegation zone after what has been a turbulent start to the campaign.

Early media reports including one from Talksport have linked Jose Morais as the shock replacement for Pulis that Wednesday are eyeing up, with the sports radio namechecking the former Barnsley manager on Twitter earlier today.

Having previously relegated the Tykes during his time in charge, the rumours of his potential appointment at Hillsborough didn’t take long to reach the Oakwell faithful, who reacted in their droves on social media.


