Many people will have raised their eyebrows last night as it was announced that Sheffield Wednesday had parted company with Tony Pulis after little over a month of the Welshman being in charge of the Owls, leaving the club searching for their seventh manager in five years.

It appears that the move has been taken by Dejphon Chansiri in order to address the club’s alarming run of form as they seek to claw back ground on their rivals in order to move out and away from the relegation zone after what has been a turbulent start to the campaign.

Early media reports including one from Talksport have linked Jose Morais as the shock replacement for Pulis that Wednesday are eyeing up, with the sports radio namechecking the former Barnsley manager on Twitter earlier today.

16 questions about Valerian Ismael that Barnsley fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

1 of 16 What month was Ismael born? August September October November

Having previously relegated the Tykes during his time in charge, the rumours of his potential appointment at Hillsborough didn’t take long to reach the Oakwell faithful, who reacted in their droves on social media.

He was shocking at Barnsley — Geoff Bailey (@Geoffthetyke) December 28, 2020

The same one who rested half our first team with 2 games remaining, sat in the drop zone 😂 — Tamwar (@Dhalboy91) December 28, 2020

Can’t recommend him highly enough and I’m a Barnsley fan – he’s a tactical genius he’ll definitely do a job for you! He’s a friend of Jose so he must be good — Ronnie G (@liverpoolred70) December 28, 2020

Would be a fantastic appointment 🙌🏻 — Tony Simmons (@TonyTonySIMO) December 29, 2020

Yep. With pretty decent players as well. It was quite a special achievement. — John Barnsley (@BarnsleyJohn) December 29, 2020

Hahaha he’s the worst manager I’ve seen in my life — Alex (@alexdrummond95) December 28, 2020

🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 He’s brilliant guys…. — udrivebarnsley (@udrivebarnsley) December 28, 2020

god he was an unmitigated disaster at Oakwell 😂 what are they doing — luke🦡 (@lukastyke) December 28, 2020

He is absolutely clueless. 100% league 1 for Wednesday if true. — Steve bfc (@st3ve89) December 28, 2020