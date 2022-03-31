“Unlikely to help his development” – Tottenham eyeing potential transfer move for Blackburn Rovers star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Tyrhys Dolan is catching the eye of a number of Premier League clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, according to 90min.com.

The 20-year-old has been a mainstay in the Rovers first team since the beginning of the 2020/21 campaign and is developing nicely under Tony Mowbray.

With a difficult summer window lying ahead at Ewood Park if Blackburn are unable to clinch promotion to the Premier League, this summer could be the ideal time for Dolan to take a step up in his career, with Tottenham an exciting potential destination.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe Dolan is good enough for the Premier League and would be a smart potential signing for Spurs…

Toby Wilding

This is an interesting one to consider at this moment in time.

Dolan a hugely exciting young talent, and he has shown during his time with Blackburn that he is more than capable of moving up the ranks fast, having established himself as a first-team player at just 18-years-old, only a few months after joining the club.

However, Dolan is still at the very early stages of his career, and this would be a big step up for him, especially given the pressures that comes with playing for a club such at Tottenham, meaning it could be difficult for him to immediately force his way into the first-team picture at Spurs, which is unlikely to help his development.

With plenty of time remaining on his contract at Ewood Park as well, Blackburn are under no pressure to sell anytime soon, meaning this could be one that Spurs could be better off keeping an eye on, with a view to revisiting further down the line.

Declan Harte

Dolan has had a great rise at Blackburn Rovers.

The winger is only 20-years-old but is an important part of Tony Mowbray’s side.

A move to Tottenham would be a big jump for him to make so early in his career, one that has backfired on the likes of Ryan Sessengnon and Jack Clarke in recent seasons.

But getting to develop as a player under Antonio Conte for a side competing in Europe would be very tempting for any player.

Dolan could fit into Conte’s system quite well as he could develop into an attacking wing-back, or he could form part of a front three with Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane, which are both exciting options for Dolan if he made this move.

Josh Cole

Unless Tottenham are looking at Dolan as a long-term project, they ought to steer clear of signing him on a permanent deal this summer.

Currently able to call upon the services of the likes of Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn, Spurs may not necessarily need to bolster their options in this particular position.

Furthermore, when you consider that Dolan has only managed to score four goals in the Championship this season, he may not be ready to play week-in, week-out at the highest level.

Instead of focusing on signing Dolan, Spurs should instead switch their attention to drafting in a player who will be able to act as a sufficient back-up option to Harry Kane.