“Unlikely to be an upgrade” – Everton weighing up transfer move for Championship defender: The verdict

Everton are currently keeping tabs on Burnley defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who suggests that the Toffees are scouting the 20-year-old, stating that they have a ‘season ticket’ at Turf Moor as they ‘keep up their files’ on the young central defender.

Harwood-Bellis has played every minute for the Clarets in the Championship this season after joining the Turf Moor outfit on loan from Manchester City in the summer.

With the above in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers whether or not the young defender would make a decent signing for Everton.

Josh Cole

Whereas Everton have struggled with their consistency in the top-flight this season, they may not necessarily need to bolster their defensive options in January as they are currently able to turn to the likes of James Tarkowski and Conor Coady for inspiration.

Tarkowski is averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.03 in the Premier League whilst Coady has made 13 appearances at this level during the current campaign.

Although Harwood-Bellis has produced some assured displays for Burnley this season, he is unlikely to be an upgrade on this aforementioned duo and thus Everton must avoid making a move for him.

With Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers also being linked with a move for the Clarets loanee, the Toffees could potentially be dragged into an unnecessary bidding war in the upcoming transfer window.

Adam Jones

Consistency is key and this is why it would be good for the Toffees to see him in action throughout this season to judge whether he’s ready to take the step up.

They may not be playing Premier League opponents – but many opponents have top-tier quality players at their disposal and this gives the central defender a real chance to prove himself.

A good way of judging whether he’s ready for the top tier or not is to see whether he stands out in the Clarets’ team because they have many players who have already plied their trade in the top flight.

And training with these players will only help with his development, so this could end up being an excellent addition for the long term.

Already displaying leadership skills at a young age, he’s probably worth taking a punt on.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Look, you can definitely see why Everton are keeping tabs on Harwood-Bellis.

At just 20-year-old he is looking a very assured central defender at Championship level and his future undoubtedly lies in the Premier League, or another top division somewhere.

However, I do think this would be a move Everton would be best making next summer if they are to do it.

I can’t see Harwood-Bellis getting into their starting XI at present and as such, letting the defender get further time playing regular football under his belt could be a good move before then trying to negotiate a deal with Manchester City.

The Toffees are already stacked in central defence in terms of numbers, so even as a depth option I’m not sure this should be a priority signing for Everton at the moment.