“Unlikely he will add more” – Sheffield Wednesday set sights on Huddersfield Town man: The verdict

Sheffield Wednesday are keeping an eye on Huddersfield Town midfielder Duane Holmes’ situation ahead of the opening of the January transfer window, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The report states that Derby County are also chasing a move for the 28-year-old, although Huddersfield’s stance is yet to be revealed.

Holmes has grabbed two assists in 20 Championship appearances thus far, proving to be an important player under Mark Fotheringham.

Able to operate anywhere across the midfield, Holmes is a versatile option for Darren Moore to keep an eye on as the Owls continue their automatic promotion push.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Holmes and whether he would be a good addition at Hillsborough…

Billy Mulley

Sheffield Wednesday do not need to do much business when the January transfer window opens its doors but a potential move for a player of Holmes’ quality is an exciting one.

Interestingly, should a move down a division to Sheffield Wednesday come about, he would probably have a smaller chance of regular inclusion with the League One outfit.

Whilst he is a player that could make a real difference as the Owls chase promotion via the top two positions, Sheffield Wednesday is probably not the ideal move for him.

His versatility would make him a real asset for Moore, but when considering the midfield options that Sheffield Wednesday already have, it wouldn’t make too much sense.

Adam Jones

How good this signing will be may depend on the system Darren Moore goes with for the remainder of the season.

If he intends on using wingers, Holmes may be a good option to have but in fairness to the Owls, they have a squad that has very few weaknesses.

It could even be argued that they look ready for the Championship – and some would argue the addition of Holmes would be valuable considering the second-tier experience he has under his belt.

Helping Huddersfield claim third spot last season with his goalscoring contributions, he could thrive even more at a lower level.

And this is why this deal may be one worth getting over the line, although Darren Moore needs to ensure he doesn’t create discontent within the squad with this addition, because the American may push others out of the starting lineup and perhaps out of the matchday squad altogether.

Justin Peach

Duane Holmes is an intriguing player as it’s difficult to see what he would bring to the Wednesday team.

He’s not as creative as the likes of Bannan and Dele-Bashiru, and doesn’t cover the defensive side of the game like Byers, Vaulks and Bakinson.

It asks a huge question as to where exactly he will fit into the team. Other than being a squad player, it’s unlikely he will add more into the midfield.

So, with that in mind, it makes sense to concentrate resources in improving other areas of the squad, like centre back as opposed to midfield where Wednesday are well stocked.