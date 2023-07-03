Millwall have rejected four bids from Burnley for star player Zian Flemming this summer.

According to London News Online, the Clarets are keen on signing the Dutchman ahead of their Premier League return.

It is believed that the Lions are seeking a deal that will break their transfer record for an outgoing player, which stands at £8 million.

Flemming signed for the London club last summer from Fortuna Sittard for an undisclosed fee, quickly becoming a central part of Gary Rowett’s squad.

Will Millwall sell Zian Flemming to Burnley this summer?

Carlton Palmer believes that any player is worth only what another club is willing to pay for them.

However, the former midfielder has predicted that a deal will be completed for the attacker, claiming a figure in the region of £8 to 10 million should prove enough to come to an agreement.

“Burnley have seen their fourth bid for Millwall’s exciting talent Zian Flemming turned down,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Millwall are in a strong position with Zian under contract for another three years.

“When people say ‘what is he worth?’ he’s worth what somebody is prepared to pay.

“Burnley seem really keen on his signature, so I see it’s unlikely he will stay at the Den.

“The price is likely to be around the £8 to 10 million bracket.”

Flemming had an impressive first season in English football, contributing 15 goals and three assists as Rowett’s side finished eighth.

The Lions were just one point away from a play-off place as they chased promotion to the Premier League.

However, Vincent Kompany’s side stormed to the second division title, earning their place back in the top flight at the first time of asking.

Flemming’s performances caught the attention of the Burnley boss, who is now keen to bring him to Turf Moor.

Should Millwall cash-in on Zian Flemming?

Flemming has proven a fantastic addition to the squad at Millwall so losing him would be a big blow to their hopes for this season.

An eight-figure sum will prove very hard to turn down if one arrives.

But Millwall are in a strong position given the player’s contract status so could still hold onto Flemming.

Much will depend on how easily the Lions feel they can adequately reinvest that money back into the squad, otherwise they might be better off waiting another year and hoping he can retain that value for next summer.