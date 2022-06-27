“Unless they receive a huge offer” – Watford star wanted by two top teams – Should they cash in? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FC Porto are set to rival Benfica in a move for Watford forward Joao Pedro, it has emerged.

As per TeamTalk, Porto are mulling a move for the 20-year-old, which would see them rival their fellow countrymen, who have previously been linked with a potential transfer for the Brazilian.

There has also been talk this summer of Liverpool and Leeds holding interest in the young forward, as per the TeamTalk report.

With the above in mind, we asked three of our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on whether the Hornets should be looking to keep or cash in on Joao Pedro this summer.

Adam Jones

They shouldn’t actively be looking to offload him unless Rob Edwards can’t find any space for him in his system.

At 20, there’s still plenty of time for him to improve further and this is why they may want to see him potentially flourish in the second tier.

His contract doesn’t expire for five years, so they have the ability to maximise his price tag and unless he pushes for a move away, it wouldn’t make sense to cash in on him unless they receive a ridiculous fee.

A lucrative fee could provide Edwards with an increased transfer budget and the chance to shape his squad into what he wants it to be, so you can understand why there may be temptation to let him go.

Josh Cole

Unless they receive a huge offer from elsewhere this summer, Watford ought to consider keeping Joao Pedro at Vicarage Road.

During the club’s most recent season in the Championship, the Brazilian produced some positive performances at this level as he provided 12 direct goal contributions in 38 appearances.

By making strides in terms of his development under the guidance of Rob Edwards, Joao Pedro could potentially play a key role for the club next season.

With Watford aiming to secure an immediate return to the Premier League next year, they must fend off interest from elsewhere for the 20-year-old.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Watford should absolutely be looking to keep Joao Pedro this summer.

I’m not going to sit here and say the Hornets should reject any and every bid for the Brazilian, but it would have to be a silly offer to tempt me to sell if I were the Hornets.

We saw a glimpse of what Joao Pedro can offer in the Championship in 2021/22 and you feel he would do even better next time around.

With the likes of Sarr, Dennis, Cucho, Zinckernagel and King potentially all having left come the end of the summer, Pedro can surely not leave with them.