“Unless someone gives me a million quid” – Ryan Lowe makes transfer claim on Preston North End player amid Wigan Athletic interest

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has claimed that Ched Evans is not for sale amid reports that Wigan Athletic are sniffing around the experienced striker.

Per Alan Nixon on Patreon this past weekend, the Latics had already enquired about a loan move for the 33-year-old, despite the fact the Welshman was sent off against them on the opening day of the Championship season, but they were knocked back by the Lilywhites.

A permanent move now doesn’t look likely either, with Lowe confirming that Evans is very much part of his plans, and unless a significant seven-figure offer arrives then there isn’t a chance that the forward departs Deepdale.

“Ched Evans is a big part of my plans and if anyone is interested in my players, then they need to contact me or Peter (Ridsdale) and that hasn’t been the case,” Lowe said in his pre-Huddersfield Town press conference, per BBC Sport Lancashire.

“But, who wouldn’t be interested in Ched Evans? He’s an animal isn’t he – a fantastic player and different to what we have got.

“I’ve always said that we’ve got four different players in the building at the moment, and we need one more who is different.

“There’s definitely been no interest from them, to me, and I know Leam (Richardson) quite well. They’ve got enough strikers anyway, so why would they want someone like Ched?

“He is definitely not available. Unless someone gives me a million quid or two million quid that I can go and get someone else with, then Ched is definitely not available. He is a big part of what we’re trying to do.”

Evans signed for North End in January 2021 from Fleetwood Town, and since then he has scored seven times in 44 second tier appearances for the Lilywhites.

Under Lowe’s management, Evans has appeared 19 times in the league, starting 10 of those, but he hasn’t netted for PNE since a November 2021 draw with Fulham, which was under the Frankie McAvoy management regime.

The Verdict

Evans is not everyone’s cup of tea amongst PNE fans, but he has come on in certain matches in recent times and made an impact.

Crucially though in the eyes of some, he is not really a goalscorer, and right now after two matches with no goals scored in the league, PNE need one of those right now.

Turning 34 in December, Evans is coming to the latter stages of his career you’d have thought, so it’s unlikely that North End would get an offer even close to the £1 million mark, although you’d imagine that comment was just tongue-in-cheek from Lowe.

What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it doesn’t look likely that Evans will be departing Deepdale this summer.